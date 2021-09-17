MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

Gran Centenario is Picking Up Your Tab to Toast

Gran Centenario is Picking Up Your Tab to Toast

Founded in 1857 by Lazaro Gallardo, the first ever Tequila Master Distiller in history, Gran Centenario is Mexico’s #1 tequila – steeped in over a century of Mexican tradition and heritage, recognized for its exceptional quality and taste. This September, in honor of Mexican Independence Day, Gran Centenario invites tequila lovers across the U.S. to raise a glass and ‘Celebrate on Us.’ 

Handcrafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Gran Centenario uses a century-old recipe to handcraft its range of smooth, yet complex and balanced tequilas. Toasting to culture and tradition while commemorating Mexico’s independence – ‘Celebrate on Us’ aims to unite family and friends, celebrating the people, places, and moments that bring us together, over a complimentary tequila.  

To redeem this offer, tequila lovers 21+ and over can simply purchase a Gran Centenario cocktail from their favorite local bar or restaurant, or a 750ml bottle of Gran Centenario Tequila, take a photo of the itemized receipt and upload it through www.GranCentenario.com/CelebrateonUs.

Valid receipts will receive reimbursement of up to $6.00 (paid via Paypal or Amazon.com e-gift code) on purchases from September 1-19, 2021 in applicable U.S. states. Official terms and conditions, including a list of applicable U.S. states, can be found at www.GranCentenario.com/CelebrateonUs.  

Related Items
Food and Drink
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

New Yorkers Beware: First Covid Now Armed Gang Robberies

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 18, 2021
Read More

Rosy Views with G.H. Mumm and Le Specs

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 14, 2021
Read More

4 Reasons to Go Out for Breakfast

WriterSeptember 6, 2021
Read More

Labor Day Recipes to Get You Through The Week

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 5, 2021
Read More

Hire a private chef to enjoy the world cuisines on your cruise holidays

WriterSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

Get Your Labor Day Drinks On

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 2, 2021
Read More

One Billionth Pound Marker Serves as Sobering Reminder of New York City’s On-Going Hunger Crisis Amid the Pandemic

Suzanna BowlingAugust 27, 2021
Read More

Annual Citi Taste of Tennis Returns

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 25, 2021
Read More

The 5 Most Popular Cafes in Sutherland Shire

WriterAugust 19, 2021
Read More