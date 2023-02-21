Uncategorized
Grand Central Madison is a Destination for All
In 1963 the original Penn Station was torn down and replaced with an unimpressive (if not embarrassing) transportation hub. In the 1980’s if it were not for Jackie O the magnificent Grand Central Station would have met a similar fate. It appeared that New York had turned its back on rail transportation even though millions of workers daily ride the trains to New York via Metro North, Amtrak, NJ Transit and the Long Island Railroad. Finally New York can be proud of their commitment to the commuter rail system. All aboard to Grand Central Madison! After years of waiting and anticipation the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) finally has a stop in East New York and the destination is quite a sight. For those who have for years traveled from Long Island to Penn Station only to backtrack east either by foot or E train, the new station will not only take minutes off their commute, save the cost of a subway ride and/or shoe repair but will be a treat to see when they arrive at this new shining example of a modern station.
I made a special trip to the new station to see what years and millions of dollars had created and I spent over an hour just walking through and marveling at what I saw. The new station extends from 43rd to 48th Street with vaulted arches and marble walls that mirror those of the original Grand Central built in 1913, one hundred ten years ago. Artwork of mosaics and digital billboards decorate the gleaming white corridors with color. Quotes from famous New Yorkers are printed along the walkways (no- not graffiti; they are meant to be there.) inspire the passerby with what a great city New York is. From a 1947 quote from French philosopher, Simone de Beauvoir, “There’s something in the New York air that makes sleep useless,” to comedian Jerry Seinfeld confirming that, “All people in New York are funny and get funnier as they get older.” Pulitzer prize winner Toni Morrison writes, “New York is the last true city,” and Yoko Ono emotes, “New York is like an old friend. It has its moods and I know them all.”
If you have been seeing the coverage of the new terminal, one of the topics is the long steep escalator you take down to the train tracks. No, the ride is not as exciting as Space Mountain in Disney World; but it is worth the trip up and down. It does take a bit longer than a New York minute to travel down to the trains but no true New Yorker just stands and rides an escalator – we know to walk left and stand right. For your first ride, however, do just stand and take in the view. Elevators are also available throughout the terminal for easier access to the street level.
Beautiful mosaics by artists Yayoi Kusama and Kiki Smith bring color to the white walls as does a digital installation that projects artwork from Long Island children.
Currently, there are many vacant storefronts, but I am sure those will be occupied once trains begin their regular schedules. The ticketing center is large with many options to purchase tickets so wait times should be minimal. I did have to pop into the restroom to see what a modern clean public facility can be.
For the price of a LIRR ticket Grand Central Madison is definitely worth a visit; not only is it a transportation hub but a destination – a free museum, a modern slice of New York and another reason for us to sing the Jay Z and Alicia Keys lyrics engraved in the marble walls, “Let’s hear it for New York!”
Join In The Celebration Of The Life of Barbara Maier Gustern
The Glorious Corner
Someone said to me last week do we watch the Super Bowl for the commercials, or do we watch the commercials with the Super Bowl? Interesting point. I thought the commercials were pretty good and the Dunkin’ one just terrifically funny. Though they were probably paid gazillions – as well as a Dunkin’-lifetime-pass, they seemed to genuinely having fun doing it and it certainly came off that way.
The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles scored the third biggest audience in TV history. A total of 112.1 million people tuned in to watch the game, not to mention Rihanna’s half time show.
BON JOVI SECOND OBLIGATION —(Via Ultimate Classic Rock) Bon Jovi‘s rumored reunion with classic-era guitarist Richaie Sambora appears to be inching closer to fruition. Sambora, who played with the big-haired hitmakers from 1983 to 2013 and co-wrote many of their greatest hits, discussed the prospect of rejoining his former bandmates in a recent interview with the U.K.-based Absolute Radio. “We’re talking about it,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any reason not to at this point.”This update comes just three months after Sambora addressed rumors that he would join Bon Jovi at this year’s Glastonbury festival, telling Metro in November, “It’s a possibility. We’re talking a bit.”
Sambora also briefly touched on singer Jon Bon Jovi’s alleged vocal issues, which were a point of discussion among fans and critics during the band’s 2022 tour. “Jon was having a hard time with his voice a little bit there and he needed to take a little bit of a breather,” the guitarist said. “I don’t know when Jon’s going to get his voice together and [when the Bon Jovi reunion is] going to happen, but we have to get out there and do it for the fans, really. I feel a second obligation.”
Although he left the band in 2013 for unspecified “personal issues,” Sambora insisted he still has a good relationship with his former bandmates. “You know what, there’s no malice,” he said. “I mean, we did something … there’s not a lot of bands that did what we did. I mean, obviously, bands like the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and U2.”
While he didn’t come out and confirm the reunion outright, Sambora did respond affirmatively when asked if he would write new music with the namesake frontman. “Oh, if he doesn’t let me, he’s crazy,” he said. “I’m on a tear.” Sambora was also quick to note, “Actually, I did write that other [Bon Jovi] stuff, too.” The rockers only settled on their name because “we just couldn’t think of anything else really.”
“People think that I just come up with the guitar parts and something like that,” he continued. “But songwriting is conceptual. You have to have a concept. It’s a story. And it can sometimes just come from looking out the window and observing. And a lot of times, it comes from your own life, and for the most part of Bon Jovi, my life was a lot [more] colorful than everybody else’s in the band!”
Sambora, fresh off a stint on The Masked Singer reality singing show, is also channeling his fresh burst of creativity into a solo LP. “There’s a new [solo] album coming out, probably at the end of the end of March or the beginning of April, and [it’s] with [producer] Bob Rock,” he said. “It’s a rock record. Yeah, it’s a lot of fun and the songs are good, and I’m thrilled and I can’t wait to get out and play again.”
SHORT TAKES — I’ve seen the trailers for the new Keifer Sutherland Paramount + series Rabbit Hole and while it’s great to see him back on the screen, it reminds me so much of his stint on 24. I have to formally review the logline of the show, but it’s basically spy vs. spy one more time. IMBD describes the series like this: A private espionage operative battles over the preservation of democracy. So there!
Yoko Ono turns 90 on Saturday … Two prominent West Coast-PR-gunslingers have passed: Jeff Ballard who repped most famously Charlie Sheen and Paula Abdul and Howard Bragman. Both dazzling in their careers. Both sadly missed
20-year old wunderkind Ashley Suppa at Monday’s Lisa Nicole Cloud fashion show at the Rolls Royce Showroom in NYC on 11th Avenue. She was accompanied by her producer Alex Salzman and PR-man David Salidor. Also present T2C publisher Suzanna Bowling and ace-photographer Jeff Smith. Cloud debuted her je ne sais quoi collection which was stunningly elegant … One sweet moment was a Super Bowl ad for Blockbuster -remember them?- running on Twitter. Back in the day Blockbuster ruled the roost. Who wouldn’t show up on a Friday or Saturday and rent a slew of VHS tapes from Big Blue? Check this out: https://deadline.com/2023/02/blockbuster-video-will-run-ad-during-the-super-bowl-1235256854/
Whatever happened to Robert Miller’s Project Grand Slam? … Happy Bday Peter Gabriel and Jimi Celeste.
Al Sapienza and Deborah Rennard at The Cutting Room
Actor Al Sapienza may look familiar having performed on many hit TV shows. He played Mikey Palmice on “The Sopranos,” Marty Spinella on “House of Cards” and many numerous other roles on top rated TV shows.
The pair joined musical forces touring the country with their dynamic show. This past Saturday night the duo played The Cutting Room in New York City,.
