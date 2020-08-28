MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Out of Town

Great News Shakespeare in the Park Lives in New Jersey

Outdoor, socially distanced Shakespeare has started with The Tempest, Shakespeare in the Park Bergen County and BlackBox PAC! After a successful opening weekend, Overpeck County Park Bandshell/Ampitheater!

Show Locations (Please check with each venue for more info regarding attendance and what to bring!) The Boro of Tenafly (2020 Summer Concert Series),

Huyler Park, Tenafly The Teaneck Public Library 840 Teaneck RoadTeaneck, NJ 

The Englewood Public Library 31 Engle StreetEnglewood, NJ 

The Ridgewood Guild Memorial Park at Van Neste SquareRidgewood, NJ

OLD YORK CELLARS Ringoes, NJ ARBOR TERRACE Teaneck

NJ BRISTAL ASSISTED LIVING Woodcliff Lake, NJ 

Overpeck County Park Band Shell / Ampitheater Ridgefield Park, NJ

Memorial Park 1 Memorial DriveMontvale, NJ   

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE (Subject to change. Please check back prior to performance and check in with venue for reservation information. Most venues will have capacity restrictions and require advanced registration.) 

Friday, 8/287pmThe TempestOverpeck County ParkFree Tickets
Saturday, 8/297pmMeasure for MeasureOverpeck County ParkFree Tickets
Sunday, 8/307:30pmMeasure for MeasureOld York CellarsTickets
Wednesday, 9/27pmThe TempestOverpeck County ParkFree Tickets
Thursday, 9/37pmThe TempestTenafly 
Saturday, 9/57pmMeasure for MeasureOverpeck County ParkFree Tickets
Sunday, 9/67pmMeasure for MeasureOverpeck County ParkFree Tickets
Wednesday, 9/98pmThe TempestEnglewood LibraryFree Tickets
Thursday, 9/107pmMeasure for MeasureTeaneck LibraryClick
Sunday, 9/133pmThe TempestRidgewood 
Sunday, 9/137pmMeasure for MeasureRidgewood 
Wednesday, 9/168pmMeasure for MeasureEnglewood LibraryFree Tickets
Thursday, 9/177pmThe TempestMontvale 
Wednesday, 9/238pmThe TempestEnglewood LibraryFree Tickets
Thursday, 9/247pmMeasure for MeasureMontvale 
Friday, 9/257pmMeasure for MeasureOverpeck County ParkFree Tickets
Saturday 9/267pmThe TempestOverpeck County ParkFree Tickets
Wednesday, 9/308pmMeasure for MeasureEnglewood LibraryFree Tickets

Shows are free, but require a reservation. Please follow us @BlackBoxPAC in the event of weather cancellations. Those with reservations will be notified of any cancellations. Bring your own seating. Masks required.

Out of Town

