#GREENQUARANTINE WE Can Do It: Sustainable Production Toolkit, Part One – Sourcing And Budgets

Today at 1pm (July 16, 2020) join hosts Michael Banta, Lauren Gaston, Sandra Goldmark, and Edward T. Morris for the first session in a two-part discussion series focused on how Production Managers and theatre professionals can seize on our collective ‘intermission’ to develop plans for a more sustainable theatre. The session will be hosted by sustainable theatre leaders and authors of the Toolkit, Michael Banta, Lauren Gaston, Sandra Goldmark, and Edward T. Morris. Part One will center on materials sourcing and production budgets, with an emphasis on scenery, props, and costume departments. We’ll make the case for why the industry-wide pause caused by COVID-19 gives the opportunity and incentive to develop a more sustainable plan for the future.  Come prepared to participate and discuss! 

