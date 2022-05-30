Greg Van Wyk- Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing In Gold

Gold is a valuable resource that has been used as currency, jewelry, and other decorative items for centuries. More recently, gold has become an investment vehicle for those looking to hedge against inflation or protect their savings from market volatility.

Here are 15 key reasons to consider investing in gold:

1. Gold is a tangible asset –

Gold cannot be created or destroyed, making it a physical asset that you can hold in your hand.

2. Gold is scarce –

There is a limited supply of gold in the world, which makes it a valuable resource.

3. Gold is durable –

Gold does not corrode and is not affected by most chemicals. This makes it an ideal investment for those looking for a long-term investment.

4. Gold is portable –

Gold bars and coins are easy to transport and store, making them an ideal investment for those who want to diversify their portfolio but don’t have a lot of space.

5. Gold is divisible –

Gold can be divided into smaller units, making it easy to invest in gold without having to purchase a large amount all at once.

6. Gold is liquid –

Gold can be easily bought and sold, making it a liquid asset that can be used in case of an emergency.

7. Gold has historically been a good investment –

Over the past century, gold has outperformed the stock market and other investments, making it a safe investment for those looking to grow their wealth says Greg Van Wyk.

8. Gold is a hedge against inflation –

As prices for goods and services rise, the value of gold tends to go up as well, preserving the purchasing power of your investment.

9. Gold is a hedge against market volatility –

Gold often goes up in value when the stock market goes down, making it a good investment for those looking to protect their savings from market fluctuations.

10. Gold is non-correlated –

The price of gold is not influenced by other asset classes, making it a good way to diversify your portfolio.

11. Gold is a tax-advantaged investment –

In some countries, the gold bullion you purchase is not subject to capital gains tax, making it a more advantageous investment than other assets.

12. Gold is private –

You can purchase and hold gold anonymously, making it a good investment for those who value privacy.

13. Gold is global –

Gold is accepted as a form of currency all over the world, making it a good investment for those who travel or do business internationally explains Greg Van Wyk.

14. Gold is timeless –

Gold has been used as a form of currency and jewelry for centuries, and its value is not likely to decrease anytime soon.

15. You can start investing in gold with little money –

You can purchase gold coins or bars starting at just a few dollars, making it an accessible investment for those on a budget.

FAQs:

1. How do I invest in gold?

There are several ways to invest in gold, including purchasing gold bullion or coins, investing in gold-mining companies, or buying shares of gold ETFs. Gold bullion and coins can be purchased from a variety of dealers, and online retailers. Gold-mining companies can be purchased through stockbrokers, and shares of gold ETFs can be bought through online brokers.

2. How much gold should I invest in?

How much gold you should invest in depends on your investment goals and objectives. If you’re looking to hedge against inflation or market volatility, then you may want to consider investing 10-20% of your portfolio in gold.

Conclusion:

Gold is a valuable resource with many benefits that make it an ideal investment. These benefits include its scarcity, durability, portability, divisibility, and liquidity. Gold is also a good hedge against inflation and market volatility. You can start investing in gold with little money, making it an accessible investment for those on a budget.