Beauty

Greta Havanassian Moves To The Salon at Bergdorf

Greta Havanassian who use to work for Red Door, moved to the salon at Bergdorf Goodman on 5th and 58th, 9th floor. For an extra special gift a facial from Greta, will make you feel like a million bucks and take years off your life at least for a few days. Bergdorf’s Salon sent this to their valued customers:

Greta Havanassian

On behalf of The Salon at Bergdorf Goodman, we would like to welcome Greta Havanassian (Skincare Expert) formerly from Red Door Salon in New York City to our Salon Collective. Greta has been in the Beauty Industry for over two decades and we are very excited for her trained expertise. Greta will be in the Salon from Tuesday through Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Please call the Salon at (212) 872-2700 to book your appointment. This is the ultimate gift of beauty that will have you feeling in the holiday spirit long after the holidays have gone.

For more on Greta click here and here.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

