Guild Hall Virtual Benefit with Matthew Broderick, John Leguizamo, Blair Underwood & More Available on Demand

After a tremendous response, the recent Guild Hall virtual benefit featuring a cast of incredible actors in three short films of comedy plays by Emmy-nominated and Drama Desk-winning playwright Eugene Pack is now available on demand for a limited time for $9.99 thru September 30. The benefit, The Pack – Short Comedies by Eugene Pack, was all recorded via Zoom and the actors that took part were Tony Award-winners Matthew Broderick & John Leguizamo, Blair Underwood, Cecily Strong, Rachel Dratch, Sherri Shepherd, Tony Award-winners Andrea Martin & Santino Fontana, Maulik Pancholy, and Dayle Reyfel.

People can rent/view the benefit at www.GuildHall.org/ThePack.

The plays featured in the benefit are “Lets Meet Up” with Matthew Broderick and John Leguizamo; “Hold” with Sherri Shepherd, Blair Underwood and Dayle Reyfel; and “Aunt Cora” with Rachel Dratch, Santino Fontana, Maulik Pancholy, Cecily Strong and Andrea Martin. This benefit follows Guild Hall’s recent virtual benefit reading of the play “Same Time Next Year” with Julianne Moore & Alec Baldwin.

The Pack Benefit is an extension of the hugely successful Pack Podcast, a new spoken word series featuring star-studded casts performing short comedy plays by Eugene Pack. Launched in May, the podcast benefits The Actors Fund (www.ActorsFund.org) and Feeding America (www.FeedingAmerica.org). The plays are available at www.ThePackPodcast.org and new plays are made available each week on Thursdays. The Guardian newspaper called the Pack Podcast one of the “Best Culture at Home” events for summer 2020.

Called a “prodigiously gifted storyteller” by The LA Times and “the next Neil Simon for these times” by Alec Baldwin, Eugene Pack is the creator of Celebrity Autobiography which ran on Broadway & won the Drama Desk Award in the category of “Unique Theatrical Experience.” He has performed with the show on tour and internationally including the West End, Scotland and the Sydney Opera House. An Emmy-nominated writer, Pack is also the creator/exec. producer of the hit CMT series “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.”

Guild Hall, one of the first multidisciplinary centers in the country to combine a museum, theater, and education space under one roof, was established in 1931 as a gathering place for community where an appreciation for the arts would serve to encourage greater civic participation. For nearly nine decades, Guild Hall has embraced this open-minded vision and provided a welcoming environment for the public to engage with art exhibitions, performances, and educational offerings. Art and artists have long been the engine of Guild Hall’s activities and the institution continues to find innovative ways to support creat