‘Gutterpunks’ Gives Glittery Love in Film

‘Gutterunks’ just dropped by BRIT Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated artist KT Tunstall via her YouTube Channel following its Hollyshorts premiere. The film is just what you need to start off 2021 in style.

KT Tunstall produced, narrated and performed an original song for the lovely film. Director Luke Mably stars in the project alongside model-turned award-winning actress Sophie Kennedy Clark and future rising star Sasha Aston . He brings a colorful world to life.

The film follows a young woman and a small girl as they spark a unique friendship, navigate experiences with loneliness and learn to embrace their inner punk.

Check out the project here.