Had It Blue and To All the Black Girls Who’ve Waited Win 2022 Winterfest For Best Production.   

New York’s prestigious New York Theater Festival has announced the new musical Had It Blue as its 2022 Winterfest winner for Best Production.

The New York Theater Festival, now in its 25th year, presented 88 productions in October/November 2022 at the Off-Broadway venue Teatro LATEA. Had It Blue played October 17 – 23, ultimately tying for the top award of Best Production with To All the Black Girls Who’ve Waited.
Book and lyrics for Had It Blue are by Paul Pecorino, with music by David Nehls (The Great American Trailer Park Musical). Had It Blue tells the story of The Barman. The Barman is our hero, but a hero flawed. Claiming to be The Barman’s biggest fans, four lovely Goddesses of Fabulosity, The Muses of the Moonshine, take The Barman on a ‘yellow brick road’ journey that could lead our ‘hero to zero’ to a most untimely end.
The cast for Had It Blue at the New York Theater Festival featured William Angel Bailey (Freckleface Strawberry), Amie Bermowitz (Ruthless!), Kim Maresca (Ruthless! Off-Broadway & London’s West End), Ariana Morales (Mamma Mia!), Paul Pecorino, Madison Timm (Company) and Ryan Williams (Evil Dead), under the direction of Jerry Dixon (Broadway’s Once on This Island, Five Guys Named Moe, If/Then) with choreography by William Angel Bailey.
As actors, Paul Pecorino and David Nehls tread the boards in the European Tour of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, with Paul as Frank ‘N’ Furter and David as Riff Raff. As composer/lyricist, David supplied music and lyrics for the international sensation The Great American Trailer Park Musical. Paul most recently starred in the long-running Ruthless! The Musical Off-Broadway as Sylvia St. Croix.
To All the Black Girls Who’ve Waited was a choreopoem piece; a selection of poetry intended to be performed dramatically. It tackled the complexities of Black womanhood through language and movement. The show was written by Hope Ward who is an actor, poet, choreopoet and a second year PhD student in a media art and text program. Her work as an actor, writer, and academic recognizes and is derived through the synonymity of Black Feminism and universal humanity
For more information, visit www.newyorktheaterfestival.com.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

