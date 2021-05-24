Hadestown Beats Broadway To The Punch To Become the First Show to Open

Producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy announced that Hadestown, Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning Best New Musical and winner of the 2020 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album, will return to the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street) on Thursday, September 2 in what is sure to be a thrilling and emotional performance. The producers wish to thank the Governor’s office for their support and guidance in reopening Broadway and New York.

Casting for both Broadway and the upcoming tour will be announced in the coming weeks. The question is will Reeve Carney be back as in is in Italy filming Versace as Tom Ford.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 11 at 10 AM ET via www.seatgeek.com/hadestown-tickets

Prior to the general on sale, tickets will go on sale exclusively for American Express® Card Members on Tuesday, June 1 at 10 AM ET through Tuesday, June 8 at 9:59 AM ET by visiting www.hadestown.com.

Hadestown fans, will have priority access to tickets via the “Songbird First Access Program,” beginning Tuesday, June 8 at 10 AM ET. To sign up for the “Songbird First Access Program,” please visit www.hadestown.com.

The North American tour of Hadestown will kick off with its official opening taking place Friday, October 15, at Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center for a four-week engagement and continue to over 30 cities in its first season with more to be announced shortly. Prior to the Kennedy Center run, the tour will have a week-long stop at Greenville, South Carolina’s Peace Center (Tuesday, October 5 – Sunday, October 10). For the latest tour route and other information, please visit: www.hadestown.com/tour

The Broadway return and the start of the tour will be preceded by Hadestown’s first international production after winning eight 2019 Tony Awards. This production at Seoul, South Korea’s LG Art Center will be presented by S & Co., a leader in the Korean musical theater industry, the Korean language production will have its first preview Friday, August 20 for a limited engagement.

The producers of Hadestown, Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy, said, “For the past 15 months, ‘spring will come again,’ has become our mantra. Anaïs Mitchell’s elegant lyric has gotten us through a year of profound change, soul searching, and more than a few sleepless nights. Now, as spring is in full bloom in New York, that mantra continues to show itself in wonderful ways, as we’re able to announce not only our return to Broadway, but our North American tour, and our first-ever international production in South Korea. Bringing Hadestown back to stages all over the globe is a fundamental celebration of theater’s survival, about the power of this beloved art form, and the strength of millions of arts workers who are bringing it back to life. It will be an honor to sit in the audience on Thursday, September 2 at the Kerr and see fans welcome our cast, crew, and band back to the stage where they belong.”

Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin said, “I have desperately missed this show and our company over the past year. Hadestown is about rebirth and the deep need to tell old stories anew in fellowship together; I think when audiences reunite with our company (onstage and off), it’s going to be wildly powerful. Hadestown is also about a community coming together and calling for change. As we’ve seen demands for necessary change from across the country – in the fight for racial justice and economic justice and environmental justice – I think the show’s central theme of imagining how the world could be will ring out particularly loudly.”

Hadestown is written by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The show originated as Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale. Welcome to Hadestown, “Broadway’s epic celebration of music, togetherness, and hope.” (Forbes).

Hadestown was the most honored show of the 2018-2019 season. In addition to the show’s eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical. The show is already the highest-grossing musical in the history of the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. It also marks the first time in Broadway history that a show’s female composer and female director both won Tony Awards for their work.

The creative team for Broadway features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Obie Award® winner and Chita Rivera Award® winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Stewart/Whitley (casting).

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown from Sing It Again Records is available on CD, vinyl and streaming. The album was released digitally in summer of 2019, and topped Billboard’s Broadway Cast Recording chart, and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart. To date, the album has been streamed over 235M times. The CD edition features a 64-page booklet and a two-disc set, while the triple vinyl edition features a 16-page booklet. Both editions include complete song lyrics and never before seen photos of the Hadestown cast and creative team in the studio, and other exclusive content.

Last fall, Mitchell released Working On A Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown, an illuminating book of lyrics and stories about her more than decade’s long process of building the musical from the ground up. Working On A Song is available from Penguin Random House.

Hadestown electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop, which is the longest-running show in that celebrated theater’s 40-year history. The production then received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre in 2017 and then a 2018 sold-out engagement at the London’s National Theatre prior to Broadway. Hadestown was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.