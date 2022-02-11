Hadestown Heats up Philadelphia

Playing through February 20th, the Tony Award winning Hadestown will be at the Kimmel Cultural Campus at The Academy of Music on its North Kimmel Cultural Campus at The Academy of Music on its North Amerrian Tour Tour. With music, lyrics and book by Anais Mitchell, this musical is a somewhat new take on the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. Though there are a few variations on the original Greek story, it is essentially that happily married Orpheus loses his beloved Eurydice who then descends to the Underworld. Because Orpheus is half god and half mortal he is allowed to travel to the Underworld and asks the King of Hades if he may take Eurydice back with him. Hades agrees but with the proviso that Eurydice must follow him and that he may never look back at her.

In this version of the story, Hades is portrayed as a megalomaniac who controls all the oil and electricity on the globe. Persephone is his long suffering and frustrated wife, Orpheus is an idealistic songwriter whose music, he is convinced, will save the world and Eurydice is a poor girl who is just trying to survive.

The music is at turns energetic and rousing and then sweet and haunting. However, I cannot say that I was a fan of the lyrics nor the choreography.

The cast is terrific headed by Levi Kreis as a most beguiling Hermes. Morgan Siobhan Green is enchanting as the worldly though downtrodden Eurydice. Nicholas Barasch sings with a high other-worldly tenor as the naive Orpheus. Kevyn Morrow is dastardly in both his actions and his deep, resonant voice. Kimberly Marable is a hoot as the sexy Persephone and Belen Moyano, Bex Odorisio and Shea Renne sing angelic harmonies as the three Fates.

The Lighting Design by Bradley King was extremely effective and for me became another character in the piece and the direction by Rachel Chavkin is exuberant and spirited.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online at www.kimmelculturalcampus.org.

Hadestown: February 2 – February 20, 2022, Kimmel Cultural Campus,Academy of Music, 240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102