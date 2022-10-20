Hairspray Live’s Maddie Baillio Makes Birdland Jazz Club Debut

Birdland Jazz Club will present the New York concert debut of actress and vocalist Maddie Baillio – best known for her appearances in the Amazon film Cinderella and NBC’s “Hairspray Live!”

On Monday, November 21 at 7:00 PM. Baillio’s musical story is scored by an eclectic array of songs, all reimagined and orchestrated by acclaimed music director Brian Nash. From the original classic orchestration of “Over the Rainbow” to Billie Eilish’s “My Future,” Maddie strives to surprise the listener at every turn, all in the service of lyric-driven storytelling.

Maddie Baillio most recently starred in the Amazon film Cinderella opposite Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, and Idina Menzel. Maddie burst onto the scene as Tracy Turnblad in NBC’s “Hairspray Live!” after beating out over 1,000 aspirants for the role. She also starred in the Netflix film Dumplin’ opposite Jennifer Aniston. As a vocalist, Maddie has performed at such esteemed venues as The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, and Lincoln Center. This summer she performed with the Pasadena Pops, conducted by Michael Feinstein, to celebrate the Judy Garland Centennial.

Birdland Jazz Club will present Maddie Baillio on Monday, November 21 at 7:00 PM. There is a $40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.