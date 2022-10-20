Hajime Isayama, Creator of Attack on Titan to Appear at Anime NYC

Japanese manga creator, mega star Hajime Isayama will meet fans and media for the first time in North America this November at the upcoming Anime NYC festival. Isayama’s Attack on Titan is one of the most popular manga series of all time and has created a $500 million media empire spanning manga, anime, live-action movies, stage plays, video games, and merchandise.

Running November 18-20, 2022 in New York’s Javits Center(655 W. 34th Street at 11th Avenue), Anime NYC brings over 50,000 passionate fans together with leading creators and companies from the heart of the Japanese entertainment world. Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, in addition to Isayama, Anime NYC will play host to Japanese guests of honor including Shuko Murase (Director, Gundam Hathaway),Setsuo Ito (Voice Actor, Mob Psycho 100), and Yoko Shimomura (Composer, Final Fantasy XV). Beyond Kodansha, major Japanese entertainment companies including Aniplex, Bandai, Crunchyroll, GKIDS, HIDIVE, VIZ Media, and Yen Press will showcase what’s currently hot from Japan to dedicated fans at the fete.

The 36-year-old Hajime Isayama launched his Attack on Titan in 2009, and it concluded after 34 volumes in 2021. A dark and gripping tale of humanity in a war with grotesque giants known as Titans, Attack on Titan has been praised by fans and critics alike for its combination of intense action and horror together with political intrigue and intricate world-building. The New York Times best-selling saga has sold over 100 million copies in print, and the series has won numerous awards across Japan and the US including the Kodansha Manga Award, Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize, and Harvey Award. The anime based on this smash manga success will continue its final season in 2023.

“This is it – Hajime Isayama in his first U.S. appearance, and it’s going to be at Anime NYC,” said Alvin Lu, President & CEO of Kodansha USA Publishing. “After more than ten years of publishing Attack on Titan, we are very, very excited to help host Isayama-sensei and to see him meet the fans that have loved and supported this amazing pop-culture phenomenon throughout the years. This will be an Anime NYC to remember.