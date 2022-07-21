Hal Linden and Bernie Kopell Star in Two Jews, Talking

Tony & Emmy Award Winner Hal Linden (The Rothschilds, Barney Miller) and legendary television star Bernie Kopell (The Love Boat, Get Smart, That Girl) will pair up for the world premiere of the new comedy Two Jews, Talking. Written by Emmy, Peabody, and Golden Globe winning writer Ed. Weinberger, the two-hander will be directed by OBIE Award-winning director Dan Wackerman and will have an open-ended run off Broadway at Theatre at St. Clement’s (423 West 46th St). Previews begin on Saturday, August 20th at 2:00PM. The official opening is slated for Sunday, August 28th at 3:00PM. https://www.telecharge.com/ticketsearchresults.aspx?ProductId=13850



Two Jews, Talking takes us on a hilarious romp through time! Two one-act plays bring Lou and Bud together in the Biblical past, and Phil and Marty together in contemporary Long Island. They philosophize about women, sex, food, the divine, and destiny in this tale of companionship and friendship. The show’s humor evokes a sense of nostalgia for simpler times – when comedy was rooted in pure fun.



“After 3 years of Covid, it’s time to laugh again,” said director Dan Wackerman. “Hal Linden and Bernie Kopell are just what the doctor ordered. They are truly masters of comedy and it’s an honor and a pleasure to be directing them in an original play by the legendary Ed. Weinberger – a name synonymous with some of the greatest comedies in the history of television. We New Yorkers need and deserve a show like this!”



Two Jews Talking was first presented as a staged reading at the Flat Rock Playhouse in North Carolina. All four performances at the 500-seat theatre were sold out.



The production features scenic and lighting design by Harry Feiner, sound design by Trevor Trotto. The Production Stage Manager is Catrina Kopell. The Assistant Stage Manager is Jacqueline Perez.



Tickets are $79.50 and $119.00. Performances are on Fridays at 7:00PM, Saturdays at 2:00PM and 7:00PM, and Sundays at 3:00PM.



