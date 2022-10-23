Haley McGee Hits the Right Formula in The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale at Soulpepper Theatre, Toronto.

A mathematical formula, for sentiment sake, to understand the ultimate value of falling in and out of love relationships. Here lies the underbelly of The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale, presented at Soulpepper Theatre in association with Outside the Marchand Red Light District. It is, without question, a truth and a ruse, honestly spoken dynamically and captivatingly by the wonderfully quirky Haley McGee (Off-Mirvish’s Dead Metaphor), the writer and performer of this magnificently engaging and sharply formulated undertaking, who uses her frame and her functionings to boldly take center stage to contemplate her value. But it is that cost of loving and coupling, in a time of desperation, that is at the core of this frenzied and smartly orchestrated examination. And we happily run alongside her, as she delivers forth an intimate portrait and examination of love and dismissal that can send a soul spinning in wildly hysterical circles of calculations and adulations, wrapping oneself up in formulas and ideas that could ultimately tie one up for a lifetime. It’s the refinancing of your ratios between fun and misery, laughter and anger, worth and repair; in an uncertain contemplation of our attitudes and reactions towards each moment and mention of one ex-boyfriend or another, living and breathing inside a need to comprehend even if the need is gloriously misguided and impossible to calculate. Yet, in the brutal sharp nervous hands of McGee, the end result, the summation of the cost of loving, or what loving costs us, is breathtakingly raw, funny, authentic, and brilliant.
Haley McGee in Soulpepper’s The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale. Photo by Dahlia Katz.
Sitting cross-legged on a square white pillar, in a pool of light, McGee dives right in. The dilemma is set before us, displayed eight times over with items curated from her different ex-boyfriends, and held onto by this energized woman on the verge of financial ruin. The options seem to have run out for her on the streets of London, England, yet she is not going to let this throw her. “No“, she can’t spare any change at the moment, she tells another soul in need, but she does have an idea, a plan of selling to lift her up out of the pit she finds herself swimming in. Born out of her own love and pain, these experiences, these loves, and these moments of heartbreak and loss – something we all can clap along with her in complete paralleled understanding – just “gotta be worth something“. That’s an undeniable truth, unpacked unselfconsciously on the back wall for the world to see, and this vibrant performer and creative playwright is going to figure out exactly how much. To the penny.
My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond.
Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible!
As it seems you all love a good list, here's two.
FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order):
Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date.
Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008
Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007
Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far),
Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009
FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different):
Angels in American, both on Broadway and off
Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987
Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012
Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986
And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list.
These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading.
