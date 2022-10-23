Haley McGee Hits the Right Formula in The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale at Soulpepper Theatre, Toronto.

Directed with a free-flowing sense of intense purpose and drive by Mitchell Cushman (Factory’s Trojan Girls…), the founding Artistic Director of Outside the March, a figure that McGee likes to engage with directly from the stage, The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale expertly tries to unpack and unwind these eight relationships with these objects symbolically sitting in their own pools of light on those pillars ready to be auctioned off. Their stories, both hilarious and upsetting, are roped and unwound for us all to see utilizing some very playful mannerisms and mandates. She attempts with undeniable panache to shift the way we see and value these objects sitting before us. They are unique, and matter more than the value we might have placed upon them earlier, as they, each in their own way, have helped define and sculpt the artist standing before us. It’s a completely captivating rollercoaster ride, delivered with a sharp hysterical attention to detail that you can’t help connect to. Her body rotates and shifts with an expertise that is hypnotizing, gifting us with meaning at every sharp turn of phrase and body. “Melanie made me a spreadsheet,” McGee proclaims with an excited sense of glee – referring to Melanie Phillips her Mathematician Collaborator, who I feel must be honored for her complete diving in to this chaotic but heroic swimming pool. And we can’t help but join in completely with this examination of the sentimental value of love and its unraveling.

“What was the ratio of time spent laughing to the time spent fighting?” she asks, directly and somewhat desperately, as if she is balancing on a tightrope, pleading with us to understand her need to spin these numbers out on every surface available to her. And she does, beautifully and creatively written and transcribed, thanks to the playful construct by set and costume designer Anna Reid (Soho Theatre’s The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs), with superb lighting by designer Lucy Adams (ThisEgg’s The Family Sex Show) and a solid sound design by Kieran Lucas (Nottingham Playhouse’s First Touch). The ideas and mathematical formulas fill the occupied space, displaying her heart and soul precariously inside each big small victories, one after the other, as she tries to discover the appropriate and fair appraisal, before realizing that this journey, although mesmerizing to watch, is endless and far too complex for any mathematical calculation to expose and determine.

Presented by Soulpepper, in association with Outside the March and Red Light District, The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale is a whirlwind wire-delivered wonder, with the unraveling, both metaphorically and physically, giving us endless glimpses into the worth and mechanics of coupling and uncoupling. “Do you think that this wound increases or decreases the value?” I’ll let you decide, but the wild and wonderful theory is there, written out on page after page of posted numbers and formulations. This captivating and hilarious journey succeeds beautifully, mainly because it is grounded in love, heartbreak (sometimes), and a sense of relief that hits its mark with precision, even as she spins herself to exhaustion. It’s in the brutal honesty and the desperate unearthing of so many numerical formulas that find their way into our soul, sending us home to ponder the value of our own collection of love artifacts. “Was it worth it?” I ask myself as I look back over my own collection and start to calculate. All I can say in a response is a resounding “YES”.