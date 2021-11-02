MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Halloween Spooktakular Fun at Annual 849 Halloween Ball

Halloween Spooktakular Fun at Annual 849 Halloween Ball

It was a truly Spooktakular night in New York City this Halloween weekend at Gorey 849. The night was full of dance and music as hundreds of guests raised their glasses to the night.


The captivating energy in the room at SECOND floor at Kimpton Hotel Eventi was the place for the girls and ghouls to be seen. The tribute to the Gorey Charitable Trust was a perfect thing as guests in delightful costumes brought great joy to the entire venue. There was certainly something to be said about officially bringing back Halloween in true style after taking a pause from last year’s festivities due to the pandemic.

The masks here were loved here at night – unlike those worn on the sidewalk during the day. This was a a moment to love life and love the holiday. Pure bliss was brought about with the likes of guest of honor Luann de Lesseps; Mistress of Ceremonies Margaret Joseph, Kayvon Zand and family, Don Lemon, Seance Parlour, Sophia Lamar, CT Hedden, Mao, Dances of Vice, JT Stevens, and Michael Cruz. Live performances on the electrifying stage took place by Amanda Lepore, The Girls of Karen Black and more.

This was one Halloween that will always be in the memory books. And best of all a portion of sales went to the Edward Gorey Charitable Trust, which is dedicated to the artists work and as well as the animal welfare causes he supported.

Photos – Instagram @mr.jtnyc and @kayvonzand

Related Items
Entertainment
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Entertainment

Theatre and Concert News: Spring Awakening, Clyde’s, Darlene Love, Judy Collins, and John Cameron Mitchell 

Suzanna BowlingNovember 2, 2021
Read More

Audra McDonald Returns to Broadway in Ohio State Murders

Suzanna BowlingNovember 2, 2021
Read More

Midnight Moment: Talking Hands – Watch My Nails Don’t Watch Me

Suzanna BowlingNovember 2, 2021
Read More

Diana the Musical In Partnership With Broadway Weekends Is Creating An Online Theatre Education Program

Suzanna BowlingNovember 2, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 1, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Hugh Jackman The Music Man, John Legend Ain’t Too Proud, Chasing Jack, Morning’s At Seven and Little Shop of Horrors

Suzanna BowlingNovember 1, 2021
Read More

Legendary Director John Carpenter and Wife/Partner Sandy King to Continue an Enduring Horror Legacy

Brad BalfourNovember 1, 2021
Read More

Column 84 – Ask Bob Blume – Importance of Career Strategy

Bob BlumeNovember 1, 2021
Read More

November Events NYC

Suzanna BowlingOctober 31, 2021
Read More