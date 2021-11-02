Halloween Spooktakular Fun at Annual 849 Halloween Ball

It was a truly Spooktakular night in New York City this Halloween weekend at Gorey 849. The night was full of dance and music as hundreds of guests raised their glasses to the night.



The captivating energy in the room at SECOND floor at Kimpton Hotel Eventi was the place for the girls and ghouls to be seen. The tribute to the Gorey Charitable Trust was a perfect thing as guests in delightful costumes brought great joy to the entire venue. There was certainly something to be said about officially bringing back Halloween in true style after taking a pause from last year’s festivities due to the pandemic.

The masks here were loved here at night – unlike those worn on the sidewalk during the day. This was a a moment to love life and love the holiday. Pure bliss was brought about with the likes of guest of honor Luann de Lesseps; Mistress of Ceremonies Margaret Joseph, Kayvon Zand and family, Don Lemon, Seance Parlour, Sophia Lamar, CT Hedden, Mao, Dances of Vice, JT Stevens, and Michael Cruz. Live performances on the electrifying stage took place by Amanda Lepore, The Girls of Karen Black and more.

This was one Halloween that will always be in the memory books. And best of all a portion of sales went to the Edward Gorey Charitable Trust, which is dedicated to the artists work and as well as the animal welfare causes he supported.

Photos – Instagram @mr.jtnyc and @kayvonzand