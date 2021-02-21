Ham4Ham: The Joy in Our Voices

Celebrate Black History Month with the launch of @Ham4Progress at The Joy in Our Voices tonight Sunday, February 21st at 7 PM ET.

Ham4Progress highlights Hamilton and social justice causes, serving as a place where topics can be discussed and meaningful progress can be pursued.

Featuring members of the companies of Hamilton performing original pieces, the evening will also include special appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, poet and activist Amanda Gorman, Georgia Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, and CBS’ Gayle King.