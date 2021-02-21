MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Streaming

Ham4Ham: The Joy in Our Voices

Ham4Ham: The Joy in Our Voices

Celebrate Black History Month with the launch of @Ham4Progress at The Joy in Our Voices tonight Sunday, February 21st at 7 PM ET.

Ham4Progress highlights Hamilton and social justice causes, serving as a place where topics can be discussed and meaningful progress can be pursued.

Featuring members of the companies of Hamilton performing original pieces, the evening will also include special appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, poet and activist Amanda Gorman, Georgia Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, and CBS’ Gayle King.

Related Items
Streaming

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Streaming

Get Ready To Celebrate: Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 20, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: February 13

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 13, 2021
Read More

Patrick Page is Julius Caesar

Magda KatzFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

The 24 Hour Plays is Back With Ato Blankson-Wood, Gabriel Ebert, Marcia Gay Harden,Sarah Steele, Ana Villafañe and More

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 3, 2021
Read More

Out For Blood: The Story of Carrie The Musical

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 28, 2021
Read More

Maybe Love, Repeat Actually Isn’t Quite All Around As It Is Elsewhere.

RossJanuary 25, 2021
Read More

Lazarus Streamed, with Wild Abandonment and Alienation

RossJanuary 20, 2021
Read More

Pixar and Disney +’s Soul Finds Musical Magic in Jazz and the Line Drawn Before and After Life

RossJanuary 1, 2021
Read More

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, to Benefit The Actors Fund

Suzanna BowlingDecember 29, 2020
Read More