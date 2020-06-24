Hamilton and In the Heights

Photo courtesy of Disney

Hamilton was scheduled to release in theaters in 2021, however Disney has moved Lin-Manuel Miranda’s movie, to July 3rd on Disney Plus. A new trailer was just released.

Originally given a R-rating, f bombs had to be been censored or edited out, but the gun violence and sexually suggestive material have stayed. According to Miranda who sees the f word as no problem stated “You can sing whatEVER you like at home (even sync up the album)!”

Hamilton, began it’s life Off Broadway life at at the The Public Theater in February 2015 and opened on Broadway August 6, 2015 winning a record of 16 Tony nominations. The show won 11. Three of the four best actor in a musical awards went to cast members, including Best Lead Actor for Leslie Odom Jr., Best Featured Actor for Daveed Diggs and Best Featured Actress for Renee Elise Goldberry. It also took Best Musical, score, director, choreography, book, orchestrations, costumes and lighting.

On the opposite end of the spectrum In the Heights was due out June 2020 but due to the coronvairus outbreak, the film will now be released the following summer, 2021. Could this be because Miranda also produces, as well as portrays Piraguero, the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart?

In the Heights movie features Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Antony as Sonny’s father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete.

In the Heights ran for six months Off-Broadway in 2007 before transferring to Broadway from February 2008–2011. The show was a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards and won four, including the 2008 Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Orchestrations and Best Choreography.