Broadway

Hamilton Shot is Back Live and In Person

Hamilton which opened six years ago is the highest grossing Broadway musical of all time returned after 18 months to a cheering audience.

Mandy Gonzalez, Aubin Wise, Krystal Joy Brown Photo by Joan Marcus

Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton leads the Broadway Hamilton company that also features Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton; Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler; Tamar Greene as George Washington; Jin Ha as Aaron Burr; James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Euan Morton as King George III; Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The Broadway Company Photo by Joan Marcus

The Broadway ensemble includes Amber Ardolino, Giuseppe Bausilio, Lauren Boyd, Amanda Braun, Erin Elizabeth Clemons, Phil Colgan,Marc delaCruz,Alexander Ferguson, Jennifer Geller, Christina Glur, Shonica Gooden, Deon’te Goodman, Francesca Granell, David Guzman, Thayne Jasperson, Roddy Kennedy, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Eddy Lee, Johanna Moise, Justice Moore, Preston Mui, Neptune, Antuan Magic Raimone, Willie Smith III, Gabriella Sorrentino, Gregory Treco, Robert Walters and Ta-Tynisa Wilson.

Tamar Greene Photo by Joan Marcus

Tickets for Hamilton on Broadway are currently on sale through June 5, 2022. 

Miguel Cervantes and ensamble Photo by Joan Marcus

There are many ticket resellers and secondary markets for tickets. For the best seats and to eliminate the risk of fraud, get tickets in advance through the Richard Rodgers Theatre, TicketmasterBroadway Direct or Broadway.com. Purchasing tickets from any other seller runs a high risk of receiving fraudulent tickets.

Miguel Cervantes and company Photo by Joan Marcus

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. 

Jin Ha and Miguel Cervantes Photo by Joan Marcus

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Miguel Cervantes, Daniel Yearwood, James Monroe Inglehart, Fergie L. Philippe Photo by Joan Marcus

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical. 

Krystal Joy Brown and Miguel Cervantes Photo by Joan Marcus

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furmanand The Public Theater. 

Miguel Cervantes and company Photo by Joan Marcus
James Monroe Iglehart, Fergie L. Philippe, Miguel Cervantes, Daniel Yearwood Photo by Joan Marcus
Photo by Joan Marcus
Evan Morton Photo by Joan Marcus
Krystal Joy Brown Photo by Joan Marcus

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

