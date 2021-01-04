Hamilton’s Cast is Gathering For a Yet Another Golden Award

The cast of Hamilton is pushing for a SAG nomination with a SAG Q&A with Variety and Clayton Davis, as they line-up their round of meetings with the press corp.

Hamilton originally started as an Off-Broadway musical in 2014. With its move to Broadway, Hamilton became a Tony Award winning phenom. Then it moved to Disney Plus, to become a smash for the tiny tot set in July.

Recalling their audition’s for the original show Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Leslie Odom Jr came together along with Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo and director Thomas Kail met with .

The interview gives insights in to behind the scene’s secrets and was attended by members of the SAG nominating committee with invitations also extended to other voting groups, including the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which holds the annual Golden Globes every year.