Hamptons Delights with Johnny Was

To celebrate the 2021 summer season in the Hamptons, Johnny Was hosted a shopping event at their Southampton store. Attended by Hamptons-area celebs, influencers, and media, guests enjoyed live music from DJ Oli Benz complete with bongo drums to accent the tropical flair of the Johnny Was clothing & accessories in-store. While browsing the latest collections, guests sipped on BABE wine, Onda sparkling tequila, Wolffer Estate rosé, and Poppi prebiotic soda. Passed hors d’oeuvres were provided by local favorite Hamptons Aristocrat. Throughout the event, guests posed for photos in front of a hand-painted floral designed surfboard that complemented the Johnny Was aesthetic.

Guests included Robert Trauber (CEO, Johnny Was), Oli Benz (Musician, DJ), Kelly Bensimon (Real Housewives of New York, Realtor), Sea Louise Bensimon, Braunwyn Windham-Burke (Real Housewives of Orange County), Caroline Vazzana (Author, Stylist), Jean Shafiroff (Philanthropist, Author), Amy Herman Schechter (Million Dollar Listing New York), Christine Evangelista (Actress, Podcaster), Andrea Rogers (Fitness Influencer, Entrepreneur), and more.