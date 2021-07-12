MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Hamptons Delights with Johnny Was

Hamptons Delights with Johnny Was

To celebrate the 2021 summer season in the Hamptons, Johnny Was hosted a shopping event at their Southampton store. Attended by Hamptons-area celebs, influencers, and media, guests enjoyed live music from DJ Oli Benz complete with bongo drums to accent the tropical flair of the Johnny Was clothing & accessories in-store. While browsing the latest collections, guests sipped on BABE wine, Onda sparkling tequila, Wolffer Estate rosé, and Poppi prebiotic soda. Passed hors d’oeuvres were provided by local favorite Hamptons Aristocrat. Throughout the event, guests posed for photos in front of a hand-painted floral designed surfboard that complemented the Johnny Was aesthetic.

Guests included Robert Trauber (CEO, Johnny Was), Oli Benz (Musician, DJ), Kelly Bensimon (Real Housewives of New York, Realtor), Sea Louise Bensimon, Braunwyn Windham-Burke (Real Housewives of Orange County), Caroline Vazzana (Author, Stylist), Jean Shafiroff (Philanthropist, Author), Amy Herman Schechter (Million Dollar Listing New York), Christine Evangelista (Actress, Podcaster), Andrea Rogers (Fitness Influencer, Entrepreneur), and more. 

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

A Night to Remember – Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s 17th Annual Hamptons Happening

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 12, 2021
Read More

A Very Sperry Summer at Surf Lodge

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 12, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 12, 2021
Read More

The Town Hall Celebrates Sondheim, Lapine, Anita Hill, Judy Collins, Darleen Love, Hedwig and More

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2021
Read More

National Alliance for Musical Theatre Will Celebrate its 33rd Annual Festival of New Musicals In October

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 11

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2021
Read More

“Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway” Returns to Town Hall With Jane Krakowski, Vanessa Williams and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Suzanna BowlingJuly 9, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 9, 2021
Read More

Pop-Up Pixar Inspired Mini Golf

Suzanna BowlingJuly 8, 2021
Read More