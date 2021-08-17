Hamptons Delights

It’s been another beautiful month out east.

On August 13, Kate Bock hosted a lovely party. The Sports Illustrated Model and Entrepreneur made the day at Topping Rose House a magical Mediterranean summer staycation with highlights of Pompette’s refreshing citrus flavors. As chief brand officer of the hard sparkling water she hosted a day of beauty, relaxation and wellness. Nearly two dozen guests gathered for the day that also celebrated her fantastic cover on Hamptons Magazine.

Kate Bock Courtesy Pompette

Starting off the day with a wonderful and energetic workout class by Katia Pryce’s Dancebody, Guests took the floor while outfitted in colorful Alo Yoga attire.

ecofashioncorp and Marci Zaroff took over the Montauk Beach House to celebrate the brands sustainable mission. Since coining the term “ECOfashion” in 1995, Zaroff has spent several decades as living proof that an individual can be both a tree-hugger and a fashionista.

At the venue her wildly successful brand YesAnd was showcased. The highlight of the event focused on clothes that are made with a commitment to use organic cotton with fair labor and low impact dyes.

Scott Greenburg, Erin Schrode, Marci Zaroff, Parker Winston, Eve Winston photo by Rob Rich

It was a pleasantly beautiful party that honored Zaroff’s manifestation of her vision to change the world through sustainable business. Time and time again the founder and creator has proved that a business can be thought provoking and fashion forward.

August 14, Questlove took over hotspot Calissa in Water Mill.

Notable guests included Cristina Cuomo, Melissa Wood, and Noah Tepperberg.