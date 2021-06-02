MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Hamptons Get High Marks for Casual Eating at Union Burger Bar and The Coop

Eating in the Hamptons can be as joyful as the beaches and friendly villages. Often, though, it is is high-end cuisine, which might not be what you are in the mood for on vacation all the time. The Hamptons does casual dining right in Southampton.

At Union Burger Bar (40 Bowden Square) you will find friendly service and some of the best casual food in Long Island. The fun patio offers cool breezes and fun in the sun as you indulge in a burger sent from heaven. The chef selections of mouthwatering highlights such as The Union Double with 5 oz patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and maple bacon onion compote on a potato bun is pure delight. All burgers are served with pickle and hand cut fries or house slaw. The dish is an American vacation fantasy served on a plate. Simple in design, but powerful punches of savory taste.

Then to add to this amazing eatery in Southampton is the extension of The Coop. The concept first made waves in the Hamptons last year when restaurateurs Ian Duke and David Hilty introduced “scrumptious” chicken out of their landmark Southampton Social Club. Now at Union Burger Bar you can order from the special menu such delights as fried chicken, classic chicken sandwiches and warm homemade biscuits. There is even a phenomenal half roasted chicken served with buttery mashed potatoes and house slaw.

Both options are sure to make your summer in the Hamptons perfect on a casual day out east.

