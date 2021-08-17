Hamptons Happenings – A is for Art Gallery Night

Southampton is now home to A is for Art. Modern American artist and designer, Walter Sternlieb, has opened the Hampton’s hottest new gallery, and it is part of the village’s strong legacy with backing of curated collaborations in the community. Walter celebrated the opening at 60 Jobs Lane in Southampton, NY with cocktails amongst friends and art enthusiasts. The opening coincided with the launch of Philip Greenwald’s HiWave, the in-Person Networking phone sticker.

Walter Sternlieb

Some notable attendees included: Jean Shafiroff, Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl, Debbie Sroka, Neil Sroka, Bruce Lewin, Joseph Greenwald, Linda Greenwald, Elena Galloway, Jolene Moray, Sara Herbert-Galloway, Liz Lazar, Eduardo Sanchez, Sharon Joseph, Lockie Andrews, Sara Davidson, Amleto Mazza, Jan Juran, Adele Nino.

Jean Shafiroff

Located at 60 Jobs Lane, A is for Art brings to life the prolific vision of Walter Sternileib, who is known out east as a respected designer, builder, woodworker, and master craftsman. Now his latest title as industrial artist will only further plant his applaudable achievements.

Lisa Rowland, Larry Wohl

His charismatic work on display was brought forth by ingenuity and creativity.

Atmosphere

“I woke up one morning with this idea of a 3-dimensional flag, made a prototype of it, then built it, painted it and hung it,” states Walter.

The specific vision of the then novice artist led to a series that includes his iconic pieces “The Staircase,” and “5 Hearts.” Eventually he established a professional portfolio that was so large it took up all of his wall space in his home where he displayed pieces. The colorful collection impressed visiting friends and fans and eventually led to thoughts of opening up a gallery to showcase his work.

HiWave Founder & CEO Phil Greenwald showed off his amazing technology as guests delighted in the art.

Elena Galloway, Phil Greenwald, Jolene Moray, Sara Herbert-Galloway

HiWave now makes it easier than ever to stay connected. By placing their sticker on the back of your phone or wallet, you can exchange any of your contact information with just a tap. Whether you’re meeting someone at a business conference or making a new friend at a bar – just hold out your phone and let the other person tap your sticker. Your profile will open in their web browser. The other person doesn’t need an app or sticker of their own!

HiWave revamps the way you exchange information – whether you’re sharing your website and Instagram, or just your name and number. With a simple tap and a stylish sticker, HiWave is proving to be a game changer for real world connections – from business networking to meeting a friend at a bar.

