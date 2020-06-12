Hamptons Happenings – Drive-In Movie Saturday Night to Benefit East End Charity

The world is healing as the seasons change. What better way to honor the coming summer than with a time-honored tradition that represents the best of art and love. The hot Hamptons event tomorrow will be a magical night at a pop-up drive-in movie theater.

BLADE along with New York City’s beloved Cinema Society are co-hosting the event to benefit East End Food Pantries. The open field at Hampton Classic Horse Show Grounds in Bridgehampton (240 Snake Hollow Rd.) will be transformed for a special screening of Disney’s “Artemis Fowl.”

Guests of all ages can come together to enjoy the new family flick and support the local community. All 100% of the event proceeds will be donated to AFTEE.org, the Bridgehampton Food Pantry, The Children’s Museum of the East End’s food pantry, East Hampton Food Pantry, The Montauk Food Pantry, Springs Food Pantry and Heart of the Hamptons.

Tickets start at $125 per vehicle at flyblade.com/movie.) Gates Open at 7 PM. Please arrive early, cars will not be admitted after 8 PM.

Available concessions: There will be a single-serving Special Snack Box available for an additional donation of $20. Each box includes a selection of candies from Dylan’s, JP Pop popcorn, a bottle of water, and a can of San Pellegrino Momenti.