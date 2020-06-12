MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Sensible Socialite

Hamptons Happenings – Drive-In Movie Saturday Night to Benefit East End Charity

Hamptons Happenings – Drive-In Movie Saturday Night to Benefit East End Charity

The world is healing as the seasons change. What better way to honor the coming summer than with a time-honored tradition that represents the best of art and love. The hot Hamptons event tomorrow will be a magical night at a pop-up drive-in movie theater.

BLADE along with New York City’s beloved Cinema Society are co-hosting the event to benefit East End Food Pantries. The open field at Hampton Classic Horse Show Grounds in Bridgehampton (240 Snake Hollow Rd.) will be transformed for a special screening of Disney’s “Artemis Fowl.”

Guests of all ages can come together to enjoy the new family flick and support the local community. All 100% of the event proceeds will be donated to AFTEE.org, the Bridgehampton Food Pantry, The Children’s Museum of the East End’s food pantry, East Hampton Food Pantry, The Montauk Food Pantry, Springs Food Pantry and Heart of the Hamptons.

Tickets start at $125 per vehicle at flyblade.com/movie.) Gates Open at 7 PM. Please arrive early, cars will not be admitted after 8 PM.

Available concessions: There will be a single-serving Special Snack Box available for an additional donation of $20. Each box includes a selection of candies from Dylan’s, JP Pop popcorn, a bottle of water, and a can of San Pellegrino Momenti.

Related Items
Sensible Socialite
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Sensible Socialite

Lifetime to Present ‘Variety’s’ Power of Women: Frontline Heroes

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 29, 2020
Read More

Mother’s Day Delights

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 8, 2020
Read More

We Are One: A Global Film Festival Starting May 29

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 27, 2020
Read More

See a Plate, Fill a Plate – Fighting Hunger During COVID-19

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 24, 2020
Read More

Campo Viejo Gets Galentine’s Day Greatness with Fantastic Bash

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 19, 2020
Read More

Best of Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 11, 2020
Read More

Best of Oscars Week

ElizaBeth TaylorFebruary 11, 2020
Read More

Fifth Annual Hudson River Park Friends Playground Committee Luncheon Raises $260,000

ElizaBeth TaylorJanuary 27, 2020
Read More

National Board of Review Honors Cinema’s Best

ElizaBeth TaylorJanuary 9, 2020
Read More