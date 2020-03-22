MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Happy 90th Birthday Stephen Sondheim

Today we wish Stephen Sondheim a happy 90th birthday with 9 different video finds. I offer up highlights from the Hollywood Bowl celebration of Stephen Sondheim’s 75th birthday, July 8, 2005, the Company reunion, Sondheim’s 80th Birthday Celebration’s, Donna Murphy, Sondheim: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall Ensemble, Patti LuPone, George Hearn and Audra McDonald. Thank-you to all the people who posted these video’s No copyright infringement was intended.

I have aurora spiderwoman to thank for the video of Sondheim’s 75th birthdayFrom Act One (in order of appearance): Illustrated Overture, Anne Hathaway, Erick McCormack, Alexander Gemignani, Stephanie d’Abruzzo, Jason Alexander, Bernadette Peters, Marin Mazzie, Barbara Cook, Josh Groban, Vanessa Williams, Jason Daniely, James Barbour, Audra McDonald. From Act Two in order of appearance): Elaine Stritch, Audra McDonald, Marin Mazzie, Eric McCormack, Carol Burnett, Barbara Cook, Angela Lansbury, Len Cariou, Bernadette Peters, Barbra Streisand, Marilyn Bergman, Warren Beatty, Stephen Sondheim

From the Company reunion

“Everybody ought to have a Maid” from A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Forum performed at BBC Proms 2010, Sondheim’s 80th Birthday Celebration. Simon Russell Beale, Daniel Evans, Julian Ovenden and Bryn Terfel.

From Sondheim’s 80th Birthday Concert with the New York Philharmonic at Avery Fisher Hall / Lincoln Center. Marin Mazzie singing “Losing My Mind” from Follies.

“A Parade in Town” from Anyone Can Whistle starring Donna Murphy.

Madeline Kahn, Jeanne Lehmann and Mark Jacoby singing “(Not) Getting Married Today” from Company at Sondheim: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall Ensemble (1992)

Sondheim & Weidman’s Road Show starring Raúl Esparza as Wilson Mizner and Brandon Uranowitz as his more thoughtful sibling Addison.

Patti LuPone and George Hearn singing “A Little Priest” from Sweeney Todd.

Finally from From Sondheim’s 80th Birthday Concert with the New York Philharmonic at Avery Fisher Hall / Lincoln Center Audra McDonald singing “The Glamouous Life” from A Little Night Music

Broadway

