Happy Bastille Day Celebrate NYC Style

Bastille Day, marks the anniversary of the fall of the Bastille, in Paris. This event came to be seen as the symbolic beginning of the French revolution.Originally built as a medieval fortress, the Bastille eventually came to be used as a state prison.

After a successful first year, the Consulate General of France in New York is hosting a celebration of French culture with live theater, music, and dance in Central Park. This year’s celebration will commence with opening speeches from the Consul General of France in NY Jérémie Robert and the President of French-speaking Societies of NY Gérard Epelbaum. Performers for this year’s show include Virgil Boutellis, Adam Leites and Daniel Rafimayeri, China Moses, DeLaruentis, and DJ Joachim Garraud. The celebration begins at 6 p.m. on July 14 at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield. Admission is free and a full lineup can be found here.

Notre Dame de Paris, for more than two decades has sold more than 15 million tickets in 23 countries. After 25 years it is finally playing in New York City. Performed in French with English supertitles, this 30-member international cast, along with a live orchestra, will play for seven performances until July 24, 2022 at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center. The show opens on Bastille Day, Thursday, July 14, with a special Gala performance.

Films on the Green is back this summer with an exciting lineup of international cinema and a new and vibrant visual identity inspired by movie theaters and electrifying city nightlife.This year’s edition of Films on the Green, with the theme “From Page to Screen,” spotlights 12 diverse and world-class literary adaptations, coming to 9 different parks across Manhattan and Brooklyn from June 3 to September 9. Check the 2022 Festival program here.