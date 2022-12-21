Happy Chanukah Day 4 Cheese Cake Pops To Celebrate

Still looking for an adorable way to say Happy Chanukah? How about New York-style cheesecake dipped in velvety chocolate. Silky cheesecake with a crunchy cookie crust pairs beautifully with a crisp, rich chocolate shell. The pops are hand-dipped and decorated with exclusive designs. These cheesecake pops make an impressive dessert for any holiday gathering.

You can make your own holiday creations with this tasty recipe.