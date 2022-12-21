Events

Happy Chanukah Day 4 Cheese Cake Pops To Celebrate

Happy Chanukah Day 4 Cheese Cake Pops To Celebrate

Cheesecake pops

Still looking for an adorable way to say Happy Chanukah? How about New York-style cheesecake dipped in velvety chocolate. Silky cheesecake with a crunchy cookie crust pairs beautifully with a crisp, rich chocolate shell. The pops are hand-dipped and decorated with exclusive designs. These cheesecake pops make an impressive dessert for any holiday gathering.

You can make your own holiday creations with this tasty recipe.

Ingredients

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

December in the City

ElizaBeth TaylorDecember 21, 2022
Read More

NY Giants and NY Jets Quarterbacks Raise Funds at Manhattan Charity Event

ElizaBeth TaylorDecember 21, 2022
Read More

Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital Receives Donation from enCourage Kids Foundation

WriterDecember 21, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 20, 2022
Read More

Happy Chanukah Day 3: Food For Thought

Suzanna BowlingDecember 20, 2022
Read More

Happy Chanukah Day 2: Light One Candle With The Carney’s

Suzanna BowlingDecember 19, 2022
Read More

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ In Times Square Announces Star-Studded Lineup

Suzanna BowlingDecember 19, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGDecember 18, 2022
Read More

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Truck in Union Square to Celebrate Launch of New Flavor in Collab With Netflix

Suzanna BowlingDecember 18, 2022
Read More