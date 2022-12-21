Happy Chanukah Day 4 Cheese Cake Pops To Celebrate

Still looking for an adorable way to say Happy Chanukah? How about New York-style cheesecake dipped in velvety chocolate. Silky cheesecake with a crunchy cookie crust pairs beautifully with a crisp, rich chocolate shell. The pops are hand-dipped and decorated with exclusive designs. These cheesecake pops make an impressive dessert for any holiday gathering.
You can make your own holiday creations with this tasty recipe.
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 3
- 1
- 1/4
- 3 eggs
- 24
- 10
- sprinkles and blue food coloring to decorate
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Beat cream cheese and sugar in a large bowl until smooth. Mix in the sour cream and blend thoroughly, scraping down the sides of the bowl. Add the flour, vanilla and salt and mix well. Add the eggs one at a time, blending thoroughly before adding the next egg, but do not overbeat. Pour batter into a 9-inch springform pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 50 minutes or until the edges of the cake just begin to turn golden. Cool on a wire rack for 1 hour, then refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight
- Use a small cookie scoop to scoop out round balls of cheesecake. Roll them into 1 1/2-inch balls and place on a cookie sheet lined with waxed paper. Push a lollipop stick into each cheesecake ball. Place the tray in the freezer until firm, about 30 minutes.
- Melt the white confectioners’ coating (or semi-sweet chocolate). Dip each cheesecake pop into the melted coating. Then dip into one of the toppings. Place on waxed paper until coating is set. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Store in refrigerator.
