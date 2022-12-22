Happy Chanukah Day 5: Let There Be Light and a Chanukah Open Mic

Hanukkah and Christmas are a time to celebrate miracles.

First on Friday, December 23, 5:30 PM. The latkes are on The Actors’ Temple, 339 West 47th Street, NY, NY 10036. www.theactorstemple.org.! Dinner at 5:30, Service and Sing-Along at 6:30; Open Mic at 7:45.Comedians Bob Greenberg and Helaine Witt are Emcees! Steven Silverstein and Judy Buchman will be on Piano. We will have lots of fun! Don’t miss it!

Now about the light. The miracle here is that a vial with only a single day’s supply of pure olive oil was available to keep the menorah lit in the Temple. But miraculously, the oil from the vial burned for eight days, until the Jews could produce more oil suitable for use to keep the light of the menorah burning.

People of faith must have the courage to live their faith. We are in the never-ending battle between light and dark.

Do you know why the dark hates the light? Because if with just one light, it was never be truly dark.

In a season which seems to be fading from view, let us be that light.

Family

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

