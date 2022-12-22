Happy Chanukah Day 5: Let There Be Light and a Chanukah Open Mic

Hanukkah and Christmas are a time to celebrate miracles.

First on Friday, December 23, 5:30 PM. The latkes are on The Actors’ Temple, 339 West 47th Street, NY, NY 10036. www.theactorstemple.org.! Dinner at 5:30, Service and Sing-Along at 6:30; Open Mic at 7:45.Comedians Bob Greenberg and Helaine Witt are Emcees! Steven Silverstein and Judy Buchman will be on Piano. We will have lots of fun! Don’t miss it!

Now about the light. The miracle here is that a vial with only a single day’s supply of pure olive oil was available to keep the menorah lit in the Temple. But miraculously, the oil from the vial burned for eight days, until the Jews could produce more oil suitable for use to keep the light of the menorah burning.

Hanukkah is the reminder of God’s ability to act miraculously and let the rest of the world know that God works miracles. It’s about sharing your light with the world. The ideal of spirituality is not simply to keep one’s faith a secret, hidden away but to shine our light for all to see.