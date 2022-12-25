Happy Chanukah Day 8 Transcendence

Today is the last day of Hanukkah, known as Zose Hanukkah, Zos Hanukkah or Zot Hanukkah. It is the second day of the month of Tevet and marks the day on which the great miracle of oil occurred, according to Jewish belief. It is a particularly special day because it encapsulates all of Hanukkah.

Tonight catch the World’s Largest Menorah being lit for the last time.The 32-foot-high, gold-colored, 4,000-pound steel holiday icon, at the Grand Army Plaza of Central Park, better known as the area between the front of the The Plaza hotel and the Apple store on the other side of Fifth Avenue. Lightings are at sunset, around 5:30pm, Fifth Ave., at 59th St.

The eighth and final light signals that we have reached an end, but allows us to grasp a sense of the skies’ limitlessness. Looking upon the 8 lights we are reminded there is no end. The eighth and final night is dedicated to transcendence. The number eight is an elegant leap beyond the linear, and beyond physicality. Eight represents transcendence. Just as miracles themselves transcend the limits of the physical realm, so does the number eight beckon us to transcendence.

When we are in touch with the infinite light of our own souls, miracles are not only possible, they are a given.

We at T2C hope that the spirit of Chanukah reaches you all.