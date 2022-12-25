Family

Happy Chanukah Day 8 Transcendence

Happy Chanukah Day 8 Transcendence

Today is the last day of Hanukkah, known as Zose Hanukkah, Zos Hanukkah or Zot Hanukkah.  It is the second day of the month of Tevet and marks the day on which the great miracle of oil occurred, according to Jewish belief. It is a particularly special day because it encapsulates all of Hanukkah.

Tonight catch the World’s Largest Menorah being lit for the last time.The 32-foot-high, gold-colored, 4,000-pound steel holiday icon, at the Grand Army Plaza of Central Park, better known as the area between the front of the The Plaza hotel and the Apple store on the other side of Fifth Avenue. Lightings are at sunset, around 5:30pm, Fifth Ave., at 59th St.

The eighth and final light signals that we have reached an end, but allows us to grasp a sense of the skies’ limitlessness. Looking upon the 8 lights we are reminded there is no end. The eighth and final night is dedicated to transcendence. The number eight is an elegant leap beyond the linear, and beyond physicality. Eight represents transcendence. Just as miracles themselves transcend the limits of the physical realm, so does the number eight beckon us to transcendence.

When we are in touch with the infinite light of our own souls, miracles are not only possible, they are a given.

We at T2C hope that the spirit of Chanukah reaches you all.

Related Items
Family

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Family

Events In January

Suzanna BowlingDecember 25, 2022
Read More

A Christmas Prayer From T2C

Suzanna BowlingDecember 25, 2022
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day The Gift of Self

Suzanna BowlingDecember 24, 2022
Read More

Countdown to Christmas: Chocolate That is a Heavenly delight

Suzanna BowlingDecember 24, 2022
Read More

Cat Eye Glasses: A New Buyer’s Guide

WriterDecember 23, 2022
Read More

Countdown to Christmas: The Perfect Skin

Suzanna BowlingDecember 23, 2022
Read More

ANTIFA And Companies That Defraud You Are Promoted On Facebook

Suzanna BowlingDecember 22, 2022
Read More
chanukah

Happy Chanukah Day 5: Let There Be Light and a Chanukah Open Mic

Suzanna BowlingDecember 22, 2022
Read More

The Winter Solstice Times To Dream Big

Suzanna BowlingDecember 22, 2022
Read More