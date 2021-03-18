Happy Colon Foods Hosts Online Charity Auction to Raise Awareness of the Importance of Screenings

As part of the effort to raise awareness of the importance of screenings to save lives, Dr. Jeff D. Scott, Board Certified Gastroenterologist and CEO & Founder of Happy Colon Foods, has partnered with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance to host an online charity auction on Everything But the House (EBTH.com), an online auction platform with 2.2M users.

The auction will start on March 19, 2021 for ten days and all proceeds will be donated directly to the Alliance. The auction includes a variety of items including fabulous experiences and packages, collectibles, luxury goods, and more. The auction will run until March 28.

Happy Colon Foods continues its mission to raise awareness of the importance of early detection and screening.

Colonoscopies save lives. 40% of people who should have one, don’t. Fear and embarrassment should not keep people from getting screened. Additionally, over the past year, fewer people are getting checked due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. when men and women are combined, yet it is one of the few cancers that is largely preventable with screening. Each year, over 10 million people in the U.S. do not get screened because of the prep – not the procedure.

To see the items up for auction and/or register to bid in the auction, visit https://www.ebth.com/sales/68242-bidblue-for-colon-cancer-alliance-benefit