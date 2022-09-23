MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Spiritual

Happy Fall and The First Day of Autumn

Yesterday was the fall equinox and first day of Autumn, when the sun rises directly in the east and sets directly in the west. Fall started at 9 p.m. officially known as the autumn equinox. This season, five planets moving forward help us to rewrite our stories.

The sun enters Libra on September 22nd. Mercury hits analytical Virgo on October 2nd and hangs out until the 16th. This is not the time to buy electronics, sign contracts, or take short trips.

During an equinox, days are slightly longer in places with higher latitudes. As the sun sinks lower in the sky and nights becomes chilly and dark, before we even notice the changing of colors with our eyes, our senses tell us that the energy of summer has come to an end in the northern half of the world.

The changing seasons show us the cycle of life. They illuminated stages of an inner spiritual journey, a spiritual cycle one takes within themselves. Fall represents the harvest a time to acknowledge growth within a soul. This is the time of year to go within and empty out space creating new energy for creativity so a greater vision can emerge.

Spiritual

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

