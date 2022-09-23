Happy Fall and The First Day of Autumn

Yesterday was the fall equinox and first day of Autumn, when the sun rises directly in the east and sets directly in the west. Fall started at 9 p.m. officially known as the autumn equinox. This season, five planets moving forward help us to rewrite our stories.

The sun enters Libra on September 22nd. Mercury hits analytical Virgo on October 2nd and hangs out until the 16th. This is not the time to buy electronics, sign contracts, or take short trips.