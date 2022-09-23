Happy Fall and The First Day of Autumn

During an equinox, days are slightly longer in places with higher latitudes. As the sun sinks lower in the sky and nights becomes chilly and dark, before we even notice the changing of colors with our eyes, our senses tell us that the energy of summer has come to an end in the northern half of the world.
The changing seasons show us the cycle of life. They illuminated stages of an inner spiritual journey, a spiritual cycle one takes within themselves. Fall represents the harvest a time to acknowledge growth within a soul. This is the time of year to go within and empty out space creating new energy for creativity so a greater vision can emerge.
