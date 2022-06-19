Happy Father’s Day From T2C

We at T2C send our heartfelt respect towards the father’s who give their endless love, sacrifices, devotion, support and guidance.

Father’s Day was set to honor fatherhood and paternal bonds. It was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd. It was celebrated on the third Sunday of June for the first time in 1910. This day is held on various dates throughout the world.

Looking things to do with dad?

1. Play Mini Golf

Putt-putt your Father’s Day in NYC away at one of these outdoor miniature golf courses.

2. The High Line

Visit the High Line to see amazing public art, and horticulture, taste delicious treats and visit some of the city’s coolest destinations like Little Island and the Whitney.

3. Rise NY

See a view of NYC on RiseNY‘s simulated aerial tour of NYC.

4. Governors Island

Hop a ferry to Governors Island to enjoy all the attractions, public art and exhibits, food, performances, and activities.

5. Catch a Flick

Enjoy the open-air Skyline Drive-In, which screens a double feature of Jurassic World and Gladiator on Father’s Day in NYC. No car, no problem: You can walk or bike in and watch from a lounge chair.