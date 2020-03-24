MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Happy Feet with Sticky Be Socks

Sometimes the smallest thing can have the biggest impact. Sticky Be Socks is stepping up to that notion.

The incredible company’s mission is to, “empower you to be completely, authentically and happily you!” While adults rave about the line it is also a fantastic option for the little ones in your life.

Sticky Be Socks core “be”liefs are woven into every pair of socks that they sell.  In a world full of so many negatives, it is amazing to find a positive message that goes from the tip of our toes to bring joy to our hearts and happiness to our minds.

Little boys and girls simply adore the bold colors and prints that are found in delightful pairs. There are a great variety of mantras such as, “be sweet” and “be loved.” Kids who are just starting to read embrace the powerful message with warmness. They are tender and are like a great big hug to a kid.

Children also appreciate the way they feel. As one three-year-old proclaimed when slipping them on, “Oh, so soft!”

And, best of all with kids running around the house and playing they will do it in comfort and in style. Crafted from the highest quality materials, the trendy grip socks are made to support the wearer on any adventure.

This is a perfect gift for spring birthdays and for upcoming holidays this season such as Easter. A lot of joy comes in a box of Sticky Be Socks.

For pricing and orders please visit stickybesocks.com

