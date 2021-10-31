Happy Halloween From The Set of Wonderama

Yesterday David Osmond, Coco & Breezy celebrated Halloween in Times Square with a spooky Halloween TV taping of Wonderama!

Grand Marshals were showcased as representatives of their hometowns on the bigger-than-life board in Times Square during the broadcast in their Halloween costume, representing their communities all over the world.

“This year, Halloween means more than ever and Wonderama and UNICEF USA want communities to ‘add meaning to their Halloween-ing’ by helping to end the global COVID-19 pandemic through Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF,” shares Wonderama CEO Charles E. Armstrong.

T2C’s Errol Rapaport send us some great pics and video.