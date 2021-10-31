MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Happy Halloween From The Set of Wonderama

Happy Halloween From The Set of Wonderama

Yesterday David Osmond, Coco & Breezy celebrated Halloween in Times Square with a spooky Halloween TV taping of Wonderama! 

Grand Marshals were showcased as representatives of their hometowns on the bigger-than-life board in Times Square during the broadcast in their Halloween costume, representing their communities all over the world.

“This year, Halloween means more than ever and Wonderama and UNICEF USA want communities to ‘add meaning to their Halloween-ing’ by helping to end the global COVID-19 pandemic through Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF,” shares Wonderama CEO Charles E. Armstrong.

T2C’s Errol Rapaport send us some great pics and video.

Related Items
Events

Related Items

More in Events

November Events NYC

Suzanna BowlingOctober 31, 2021
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For November

Suzanna BowlingOctober 31, 2021
Read More

Spend Halloween Eve in Times Square With Wonderama

Suzanna BowlingOctober 30, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

Suzanna BowlingOctober 30, 2021
Read More

Seeking Volunteers for Halloween Parade Anti-Vax Mandate Spectacle

Suzanna BowlingOctober 30, 2021
Read More

Vaccine Mandate For NYC Workers Is Pushed Back Until Monday Could This Have Something To Do With The Election

Suzanna BowlingOctober 30, 2021
Read More

Christmas Comes To Times Square With Broadway Show Globes and Live Concert

Suzanna BowlingOctober 29, 2021
Read More

New York City’s Sexiest Food Market – CITIZENS New York

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 27, 2021
Read More

enCourage Kids Foundation Hosts Annual Serving Up Smiles

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 27, 2021
Read More