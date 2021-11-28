Happy Hanukkah From T2C

Hanukkah is early this year. Starting Sunday November 28 to December 6 the Festival of Lights will be celebrated around the world. This is the time when miracles can happen, and that anything is possible.

Each night the Menorah is lit for eight consecutive days.

Check out the The Met: Christmas Tree and Hanukkah Menorah, 1000 5th Avenue

In addition to their famous Christmas tree display, the Met will also exhibit a magnificently-carved silver Hanukkah Menorah, generously loaned from the Moldovan Family Collection. Both spectacular and fully functional, this admirable lamp was created in 1866 in Lemberg, Eastern Europe. The rich history behind it attributes the lamp to centuries of Hanukkah celebrations across Jewish communities worldwide.

In Manhattan and Brooklyn, there is a small competition for the world’s largest Hanukkah Menorah. The Jewish “Festival of Lights” begins and this starts with the lighting of the largest Menorah in the world. The gold, 400-pound, 32-foot steel structure can be admired both in front of the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan and at the Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn. Music is played and food is offered. In Manhattan, the event begins at 5:30 pm, on Fridays at 3:30 pm and Saturdays at 8:00 pm. In Brooklyn, the lights will be on at 6:00 pm, on Friday at 3:30 pm and on Saturday at 7:00 pm.

Starting Sunday evening, November 28, on the NY Highline, On the Porch at 15th Street the “Living Lights” exhibit will be open to the public free of charge throughout Hanukah. Living Lights gives you a powerfully symbolic opportunity to step up and share your light, together with your friends, your family and the person standing next to you whose light you have yet to know!

Participants are invited to step up onto the stage and touch-activate one of the eight luminous torches on the 10 foot tall, 18 foot wide, “Living Lights” menorah. Waiting quietly in the dark to unleash its light when ignited by the warmth of human touch, a special light show is triggered when all eight torches are turned on in unison, signifying the truth that the whole of the human race’s collective light is greater than the sum of our individual parts.

On the 29th Chanukah on Ice. Ice skate to festive Chanukah Music with a DJ and live band, giant Ice Menorah will be lit, and boxed dinner including delicious Chanukah donuts. Attendees will need to comply with the rink’s Covid rules. The start time is 6pm to 9pm. RSVP online: $22 admission; $30 with skate rental.

“Living Lights” On November 30th at Richard Tucker Square (opposite Lincoln Center) Columbus Avenue & W 66th Street from 11am-7pm In conjunction with Chabad of the West Sixties 6:00pm Menorah lighting

On December 4th at Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, 30 West 68th Street. Celebrate Hanukkah with a special family-friendly holiday concert featuring Cantor Dan Singer and their sister congregation in Tel Aviv’s Shimon Smith will be joinin live in New York! Hanukkah favorites and inaugurate a new song they wrote together about rededicating ourselves to Israel.