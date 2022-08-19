Happy Holidays As Patti LuPone Returns To 54 Below

54 BelowBroadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre is thrilled to welcome back three-time Tony Award® winner Patti LuPone. Following her criticially acclaimed and multiple award-winning performance as Joanne in the recent revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company, the theatrical icon will play 9 performances from December 20-30, 2022. Tickets will go on sale to Club 54 Members on Monday, August 22 at 12pm, with a public sale following on Monday, August 29 at 12pm.

Does anyone still wear a hat? Yes: three-time Tony Award®-winner Patti LuPone does. And her hat is filled with songs, both new and old. See Patti up close and unscripted as she sings and tells stories from her illustrious career—whatever she pulls from the hat. Each night will be a different show.

Patti LuPone’s appearances at 54 Below have already achieved the status of legend. Join this December for the never-to-be-forgotten experience of seeing the great icon in the intimate atmosphere of 54 Below.

Patti LuPone: Songs from a Hat plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) December 20-23 & 26-30 at 7:00pm. Cover charge is $130, with premium seats available for $185. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/PattiLuPone. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Tickets go on sale to Club 54 members on Monday, August 22 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 29 at 12pm. For more information on Club 54, please visit 54below.com/Club54.