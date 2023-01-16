Happy Martin Luther King Day Remembering One of The Great Ones

Today Monday, January 16th is Martin Luther King Day. This day of observation started in 1986 has America honoring Dr. King’s legacy to the civil rights movement, community service, and non-violent opposition.

Looking to celebrate Dr. King? Here are a few idea’s.

1: BAM’s (Brooklyn Academy of Music), 30 Lafayette Avenue’s annual tribute to Dr. King encourages us to continue in his radical spirit, relentlessly defending true justice for all, and repairing injustices. Enjoy music, performances, and an urgent call to action led by speaker Sherrilyn Ifill. Join at 10:30a.m. Free, tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis on Monday, January 16 at 8a.m. in the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House lobby

2: Head to the Jackie Robinson Museum, One Hudson Square Building at 75 Varick Street to honor the legacy of Dr. King and the fight for civil rights by learning about Jackie Robinson and Dr. King’s close friendship and their collaboration during landmark campaigns of the Civil Rights Movement. Museum highlight tours spotlighting Robinson and Dr. King’s friendship will be offered at 12p.m., 1p.m., and 2p.m., as well as activities for children and picture book readings. Free with admission, purchase tickets here

3: The Harlem Gospel Choir at Sony Hall, 235 West 46th Street at 1:30. Price is $46 – $32. Founded in 1986, The Harlem Gospel Choir was started by Allen Bailey who got the idea while at a celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Choir presents the finest musicians and singers from Harlem’s Black Churches and the surrounding New York area.

4: Edward Dodson is offering a Free Online virtual webinar from 6:30p.m. – 8p.m., examining the evolution in King’s thinking on how to address the issue of extreme poverty and the major ideas and events that influenced his life and work.