Happy Opening To Shucked As They Announce The Release of Their Original Broadway Cast Recording
Sony Masterworks Broadway, along with show producers Mike Bosner and Jason Owen, announce the release of Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording. Available HERE for CD preorder, the album is set for digital release on Friday, May 5 and on CD on Friday, June 9.
Produced by Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, Shane McAnally, and Brandy Clark, the recording features original music and lyrics by Clark and McAnally, who collectively have earned three Grammy Awards® and 18 Grammy nominations.
Making its debut alongside today’s preorder announcement is the new track, “Independently Owned,” an absolute showstopper performed by cast member Alex Newell, along with a new music video filmed during the recording sessions at Berklee at PowerStation New York – watch HERE.
Shucked, Broadway’s homegrown new musical comedy, opens tonight, April 4 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41stStreet).
Brandy Clark said, “This original Broadway cast is so special, and this album is a musical time capsule for current and future generations to discover and live in the magic that is Cob County and Shucked.”
Shane McAnally said, “Hearing these incredible voices and musicians bring these songs to life has been one of the greatest gifts in the development of Shucked. We worked very hard to create a timelessness and an emotional counterpart to the visual magic and fun of the stage version.”
Shucked, with book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn, music and lyrics by Clark and McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien, stars (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley, and Newell.
The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.
What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.
With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Drama Desk Award® nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).
Tickets are on sale now via www.shuckedmusical.com and www.ticketmaster.com.
Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano/Gary Gersh, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard Smith, Silvia Schmid, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, James L. Nederlander, EST/Emily Tisch, Sony Music Entertainment, DudaAllen, David W. Busch, Karen Fairchild, Horipro Inc., Gordon-Helfner, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, Jimi Westbrook, and ZKM Media.
Sony Music Masterworks is a global entertainment company specializing in recorded music and live experiences. Theatrical productions and cast albums on its label imprint, Masterworks Broadway, include Back to the Future, KPOP, Almost Famous, The Old Man and the Pool, Sing Street, Lempicka, POTUS, Macbeth (Daniel Craig), Flying Over Sunset, The Prom, SpongeBob, Harry Potter, Hello, Dolly! (Bette Midler), Kinky Boots and Once, plus the musical film soundtracks The Prom, Tick, Tick…Boom!, andMatilda. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com.
Sweeney Todd Kills and Eats Up the Competition on Broadway
“How it shines in the light,” one might say, or sing as they take in the gloriously sounding, extremely entertaining, and supremely well-performed revival of one of Stephen Sondheim’s all-time best musicals (now there’s a debate that can rattle on for decades). Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is definitely one of his finest, and is most assuredly one of my favorite musicals of all, just below Sunday in the Park with George, and just above Company and Sweeney’s most likely Tony Award for Best Revival competition, Into The Woods (now that’s going to be an incredible race to the finishing line – my guess, these two, plus Parade, and maybe Camelot will get nominated?). And I’m not just talking about Sondheim shows. I’m talking about musicals in general, and as played out big and strong on the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre stage, with that big and full orchestra sound under the command of music supervisor/conductor Alex LaCamoire (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen) with original orchestrations by the illustrious Jonathan Tunick (Broadway’s The Music Man) and music coordination by David Lai (Broadway’s Hadestown), this show is as gorgeous as one could hope for. It’s basically unstoppable. Even as the crowd roars its approval to an almost deafening level after each song, making it difficult for this esteemed group of actors to move the performance forward.
As directed with a wise witty slant by Thomas Kail (Broadway’s Hamilton), Sweeneyhappily flings itself deep into the dirt and grime of Fleet Street, London finding dark humor and revenge in every corner of that wide stage. With the solidly astounding book by Hugh Wheeler (A Little Night Music) adapted beautifully by Christopher Bond (Dracula), this full-scale rendering underneath the hanging ominous crane, encapsulates dread and danger, while also laughing alongside the bloody mess. The dark energy of instability engages, enhanced by the off-kilter dynamic choreographer of Steven Hoggett (Broadway’s Harry Potter…) that only occasionally gets in the way of itself by becoming distracting and unrequited at odd moments, like the parade of women in the background and the silhouetted tableau storytelling that happens when Mrs. Lovett is weaving her sad tale of Benjamin Barker’s wife. I didn’t know where to look. Yet, mostly, it shifts and slants the diabolical proposition beautifully and abstractly, ushering in the two leads we are all anxiously waiting for; Josh Groban (Broadway’s Natasha, Pierre…) as the murderous Sweeney Todd, and his legendary sidekick, Mrs. Lovett, played to hilarious perfection by the astounding Annaleigh Ashford (Broadway’s Sunday in the Park…; Kinky Boots).
Groban astonishes, in a part that I was never really convinced he could pull off. We all knew his voice would deliver beautifully, and it does. His “Pretty Women” vocals are as gloriously delicious as one could ever hope for, but it is in his menacing glare where we find a Sweeney that we can also be afraid of. His slicing and dicing is as cold and cruel as can be, matched most perfectly by the possibly too-young presence of Ashford who crafts a Mrs. Lovett that is as funny as she is desperate, and it is in that manic imbalance where she heightens her performance to unquestionable exciting levels of comic intensity. It is true that Ashford is one of those performers who sounds delicious while also finding the joke and the idiosyncracies in a role like no other. Here, in her performance, she has mixed and baked this woman to the perfect boiling point, so much so that we just want to bite into her and savor her performance forever.
The rest of the crew most beautifully demands to be seen and utterly valued. Gaten Matarazzo (Broadway’s Priscilla Queen…; “Stranger Things“) gives a tender meaningful performance as Tobias, and Ruthie Ann Miles (Broadway’s The King and I) puts forth a Beggar Woman that is compellingly difficult to ignore. She folds in flavors of remembrance most wisely, giving glimpses of sadness and memory underneath the dirty facade of insanity. Jamie Jackson (Broadway’s Dr. Zhivago) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Barrow St’s Sweeney Todd…) as Beadle Bamford, and Nicholas Christopher (Pantages’ Hamilton) as Pirelli, all find the diabolical intensity required, while singing gloriously throughout. Costumed gorgeously by Emilio Sosa (Broadway’s Trouble in Mind) with a meandering unbalanced sound design by Nevin Steinberg (Broadway’s Tina), the cast, including all in the ensemble, brings vocal expertise to the forefront, elevating the chorus to sharp and cutting heights throughout this well-mapped out production.
With the stage designed by Mimi Lien (RTC’s True West), the cast ascends into the darkness, expertly lit by Natasha Katz (Broadway’s Some Like it Hot), bringing that big thick sound forward and engulfing us in its menace. The second level playing field, which floats up and down as the story gets going, tends to distance itself a bit too much during some precious moments of engagement, particularly the scenes that focus on Johanna, played to nervous edgy perfection by Maria Bilbao (Bay Street’s Anna in the Tropics) and Anthony, played tenderly by Jordan Fisher (Fox’s “Rent: Live“). We feel far removed from their intimacy, with the spacing drawing the action away from our hungry eyes and ears, yet Bilbao’s delectable Johanna and her twitchy nervousness save the day, pulling us in, even as we struggle to stay attached behind the railing so far back in the recesses of the balcony.
But it’s Groban and his love song to his precious barber blades, and Ashford’s clingy and desperate needy desire for Sweeney’s kiss that sells the meat pies (and those tickets). Their expert renderings make a delicious meal out of this captivatingly entertaining revival of Sweeney Todd. Now, I will say that it doesn’t exactly erase my extreme love of the pared-down revival back in 2005 that starred Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone; those two still remain my all-time favorite diabolical duo. Their deep dive into madness is unparalleled, but as a fully fleshed-out production, with that tasty-sounding big orchestra, this is a Sweeney Todd that should not be missed. It most definitely will be lining up the nominations over the next few months, with some wins here and there (I’m sorry to say, I think Ashford is going to have to step aside for Victoria Clark this year in her youthful Kimberly Akimbo performance, but not because Ashford isn’t completely deserving). And I will be there, cheering this production on, just like that ever so enthusiastic audience that was in the theatre the night I was so lucky to “attend the tale” of Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street. It’s too good, at least.
Ken Fallin’s Broadway: Life of Pi’s Hiran Abeysekera and Richard Parker
Life of Pi opened on Broadway this week. T2C’s reviewers Suzanna Bowling and Ross both published their reviews and I joined in with this portrait of Hiran Abeysekera and Richard Parker otherwise known as the tiger.
Life Of Pi Imparts its Message With Visually Stunning Theatre
I did not read or see the film version of Yann Martel’s Life of Pi. All I heard about the show was that it was spiritual. The show is more than that. It is about self expectance, the will to live, struggling to survive through seemingly insurmountable odds, the truth vs something more palatable, religion vs faith.
Lolita Chakrabarti’s dazzling adaptation is magical thanks to Max Webster’s seamless direction, Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes ingenious puppetry, Andrzej Goulding visually stunning video design, Tim Hatley’s breathtaking scenic and costume design and the outstanding performance of Hiran Abeysekera.
The story starts as Pi Patel, a seventeen year old boy is hiding underneath a hospital bed in Mexico, A Japanese investigator (Daisuke Tsuji) and a Canadian social worker (Kirstin Louie, the understudy at my performance) are there to get his story. Pi is the sole survivor of a tragic shipwreck. Starting in Pondicherry, India, Pi’s father (Rajesh Bose) a zoo keeper has named him Piscine Molitor Patel, but he has adopted the Greek letter “Pi”. He is raised in a Hindu family, but Pi also follows Christianity and Islam and decides to follow all three religions. Pi “just wants to love God”. His mother (Mahira Kakkar) supports his desire to grow, but his father wants him to pick one. At the zoo a Bengal tiger named Richard Parker has arrived. Pi gets dangerously close to Richard Parker, so his father forces him to witness the tiger killing a pet goat to understand the danger that is out there in the world.
Due to political unrest the family must move to Canada, They board a Japanese freighter. During a storm, Pi is thrown into a lifeboat. A freed zebra jumps onto the boat with him, breaking its leg. He is joined by an orangutan and a spotted hyena. The hyena kills the zebra and later the orangutan. Then Richard Parker comes on board killing the hyenas. Pi retreats to a flotation. Despite his moral code against killing, he begins fishing, enabling him to sustain both him and the tiger. Pi trains Richard Parker to accept him in the boat and realizes that caring for the tiger is helping to keep alive. They end up on an island where the tiger leaves. Pi is heartbroken that Richard Parker will not acknowledge him before disappearing into the jungle. Pi is rescued and brought to a hospital.
The insurance agent for the Japanese freighter company does not believe his story and ask what really happened. He tells a different story, in which the animals are replaced by humans: his mother for the orangutan, an sailor for the zebra, and the ship’s brutish cook for the hyena. The cook (Brian Thomas Abraham) kills the sailor (Avery Glymph) and feeds on his flesh. He then kills Pi’s mother, after which Pi kills him and uses his remains as food and fish bait.
The insurance agent and the social worker recognizes the parallels between the two stories, Pi says that it does not matter which story is true because his family died either way. He asks which story they prefer, and they choose the first, to which Pi replies, “and so it goes with God”.
Through out the whole show Hiran Abeysekera never leaves the stage and works his magic, bringing us into this tale. We feel his pain, his joy his curiosity and we love and feel for him.
The puppets like the 2011’s War Horse, are lifelike and have distinct personalities. The staging is much like 2003’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, both shows that I loved.
The cast is truly wonderful and include: Salma Qarnain as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Sathya Sridharan and Sonya Venugopal as Rani, as well as the others already mentioned. The puppeteers also need to be given applause Richard Parker, Nikki Calonge, Fred Davis, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, Scarlet Wilderink, and Andrew Wilson.
In the end man, really is “the most dangerous animal in the zoo“. Can we handle the truth or can our hearts only deal with fiction as a better version? The saddest part of the whole piece is when Richard Parker can not say good-bye, because in essence it means we can not accept pieces of ourselves. Life of Pi is beautifully heartbreaking with so much wisdom to impart. It is the must see show of the season.
Life of Pi: Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre,236 West 45th Street
