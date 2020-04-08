MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Happy Passover Tonight With A Virtual Passover Seder April 11th

Tonight Jews gather for Passover to remember the exodus from Egypt. Ten plagues, had the Moses saying “Let My People Go”. As the coronavirus rears it’s head we have another plague that has the people lifting their eyes to God. Normally Passover is a celebratory affair, with friends and family, feasting on food and remembering they have been saved. Tonight we turn our eyes upward to pray fro each other, our families and those who care for us. Passover starts tonight and lasts for 8 days. May God passover us and keep us in his grace.

You can celebrate the fourth night of Passover with some of the biggest stars of the stage and screen! Performers, musicians, and religious scholars will come together virtually to tell the original story of the Exodus, and raise money for COVID-19 first responders. The free event will premiere on www.SaturdayNightSeder.com and BuzzFeed’s Tasty YouTube on April 11 at 8PM ET. The virtual Passover Seder will raise funds for the CDC Foundation’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund.

Tony winners Jason Alexander, Cynthia Erivo, Harvey Fierstein, Judith Light, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Billy Porter and Stephen Schwartz with Tony nominees Josh Groban and Richard Kind. Skylar Astin, Shoshana Bean, Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, Rabbi Sharon Brous, D’Arcy Carden, Andy Cohen, Darren Criss, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Beanie Feldstein, Tan France, Nick Kroll, Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, Dan Levy, Debra Messing, Busy Philipps, Shaina Taub, Nina West, Henry Winkler, Finn Wolfhard, Rabbi David Wolpe, and more are also set to appear on the one-night only event.

This Passover Seder is being broadcast by StoryCourse, in association with Reboot, Erich Bergen, Rachel Sussman and Rebecca Halperin.

