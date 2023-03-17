Entertainment
Happy St Patrick’s Day: The Parade, Things To Do and Pubs
Saint Patrick’s Day has New Yorker’s putting on the green. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes on St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17, 2023. The procession starts at 11am and ends around 4:30pm. The parade begins at East 44th Street, marching up Fifth Avenue—past St. Patrick’s Cathedral at 50th Street—all the way to East 79th Street.
The following streets will be closed.
5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street
Madison Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street
Madison Ave between 78th Street and 86th Street
Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street
43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
The Irish Arts Center opens its doors on Sunday, March 19, at noon for its annual Irish extravaganza filled with authentic music, dances, crafts and live piano karaoke sing-alongs of Ireland and Irish-America’s greatest hits.
You’ll also get to see a performance and group lesson by World Irish Dance Champion Tyler Shwartz. Events include the U.S. premiere of Tann Ann (an old Gaelic expression for “once upon a time”), a short film series blending storytelling, visual art, puppetry, and original music to transport all to the supernatural world of Irish folklore and mythology.
For over a century, the Irish Mob, an organized crime syndicate, was an ongoing concern in New York City. Now the one-time Irish enclave of Hell’s Kitchen has become an upscale neighborhood, but most of the spots where the gangs lived and operated are still standing. Learn about a lurid side of the city’s history on this small-group tour of the West Side of Manhattan.
Looking for the best pubs in Times Square? Try O’Lunney’s 145 West 45th, Connolly’s Pub & Restaurant 121 West 45th, The Mean Fiddler 266 West 47th, The Perfect Pint 123 West 45th, McHale’s Bar & Grill 251 West 51st, Playwright Celtic Pub 732 8th Ave, Hurley’s Saloon 232 West 48th Street and Playwright Tavern & Restaurant 202 West 49th Street.
Off Broadway
The Arden of Faversham Brings Elizabethan Flare To The Lucille Lortel Theatre
The 1592 play Arden of Faversham opened tonight at the Lucille Lortel Theatre and is being performed by Red Bull Theatre Company. With author unknown Christopher Marlowe, Thomas Kyd and Shakespeare had been said to have penned this “Murder Mystery.”
Here a wealthy businessman Arden (Thomas Jay Ryan) is convinced his wife Alice (Cara Ricketts) has been cheating on him. He is correct. Determined to free herself from a miserable marriage, Alice is in fact plotting to have him murdered, together with her lover Mosby (Tony Roach). The motive lust.
Using Mosby’s sister Susan (Emma Geer) as bait, the murderous pair involve Arden’s servant Michael ( Zach Fine), and Clarke (Joshua David Robinson) – a local painter and amateur chemist. Clarke gives Alice and Mosby a potent poison to administer to Arden.The plot fails when Arden tastes something strange in his porridge. He and his companion Franklin (the wonderful Thom Sesma), whose is pinning for his dear friend Arden goes unnoticed, or does it, head to London on business.
Alice gets the Widow Green (Veronica Falcón), to help, in order to get her land back. The widow hires small time thugs Big Will (David Ryan Smith) and Shakebag (Haynes Thigpen) to do the deed. In the end more than one does not make it through the night.
Plot twists, mistaken identities and unrequited love highlight the plot.
Jeffrey Hatcher and Kathryn Walat have adapted the piece, with Jesse Berger directing with style.
What truly shines is the set by Christopher and Justin Swader, haunting and lurid lighting by Reza Behjat and Greg Pliska’s melodramatic music played at just the right times.
What was a little head scratching was the costume designs by Mika Eubanks, that blended pin strip suits with Elizabethan clocks and allowed red nail polish on Alice.
The cast is uniformly good with Falcón, Fine and Sesma standing out.
Arden of Faversham, Lucille Lortel Theatre, 121 Christopher Street, through April 1.
Off Broadway
David Ives and Stephen Sondheim’s Last Musical Here We Are Comes To The Shed
Producer Tom Kirdahy is thrilled to announce the world premiere of Here We Are, the final musical by legendary composer Stephen Sondheim.
The musical, formerly known as Square One, features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives and is inspired by the two films The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel by Luis Buñuel.
Direction of the new musical is by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello.
Executive Producers are Sue Wagner, John Johnsonand Jillian Robbins.
Co-presented by The Shed; Artistic Director Alex Poots, President and COO Maryann Jordan, and Chief Executive Producer Madani Younis.
The strictly limited engagement will begin September 2023 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater.
Ticket on-sale information and casting will be announced soon.
Stephen Sondheim(Composer & Lyricist) wrote music and lyrics for Saturday Night, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Anyone Can Whistle, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, The Frogs, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Assassins, Passion and Road Show and lyrics for West Side Story, Gypsy and Do I Hear a Waltz? His collected lyrics with attendant essays have been published in two volumes: Finishing the Hat and Look, I Made a Hat. A Broadway and a West End theater are named in his honor as a result of a career that garnered eight Tony Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award, an Academy Award, eight Grammy Awards, an Olivier Award, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
David Ives (Book). Broadway: Venus In Fur (also the film by Roman Polanski), Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Is He Dead?, Wonderful Town (adapt., via Encores), The Apple Tree (adapt., via Encores), Dance Of The Vampires, David Copperfield’s Dreams and Nightmares. Off-Broadway: All In The Timing, Mere Mortals, Lives Of The Saints, New Jerusalem: The Interrogation of Baruch de Spinoza, Ancient History, Polish Joke, Yasmina Reza’s A Spanish Play (translator), The School for Lies (adapted from Molière), The Liar (after Corneille), The Metromaniacs (after Piron), The Heir Apparent (after Regnard), The Panties, The Partner and The Profit: Scenes From the Heroic Lives of the Middle Class (adapt. from Sternheim), A Flea In Her Ear (translator), Don Juan In Chicago, The Red Address. Radio plays (for Playing On Air): Second Sight, Dummy Dialogue, Locked and Loaded Can I Help you? YA Novels: Scrib, Voss, Monsieur Eek. Thirty-three adaptations for Encores. BA from Northwestern, MFA from Yale School of Drama. Helen Hayes Awards, Jeff Award, Guggenheim Fellow.
Joe Mantello (Director). Broadway directing credits include Grey House (Spring 2023), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Hillary and Clinton, Three Tall Women, The Boys in the Band, Blackbird, The Humans, Airline Highway, The Last Ship, Casa Valentina, I’ll Eat You Last, The Other Place, Other Desert Cities, Pal Joey, 9 to 5, Laugh Whore, November, The Ritz, Three Days of Rain, The Odd Couple, Glengarry Glen Ross, Wicked, Assassins (Tony Award), Take Me Out (Tony Award), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Love! Valour! Compassion! Off-Broadway he has directed Dogfight, The Pride, A Man of No Importance, The Vagina Monologues, bash, The Mineola Twins, Corpus Christi. As an actor he has appeared in “Hollywood” (Netflix), “The Watcher” (Netflix), “American Horror Story: NYC” (FX), and upcoming “FEUD Season 2: Capote and The Women” (FX). Broadway: The Glass Menagerie, The Normal Heart (Tony nom. and on HBO), Angels in America (Tony nom.) and The Baltimore Waltz. Recipient of Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Helen Hayes, Clarence Derwent, Obie and Joe A. Callaway awards.
Broadway
Theatre News: Once Upon a One More Time, Room, Broadway Backwards, God of Carnage and Mythic
Jennifer Simard and Adam Godley to join cast of ‘Once Upon a One More Time. Simard will play the role of Stepmother while Godley will appear as The Narrator.
Due to a shortfall in capitalization and following the withdrawal of a Lead Producer, the Broadway production of Room, which was scheduled to begin performances on April 3, 2023 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, has been postponed indefinitely. The current production, which was in rehearsal, was shut down as of Thursday, March 16.
Broadway Backwards 2023 raised a record-breaking $765,069 setting a new record. The total tops the previous $758,582, which was set in 2022.
Theater Breaking Through Barriers (TBTB), the only professional Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to advancing artists and developing audiences of people with disabilities, is proud to present the Off Broadway debut with Yasmina Reza’s acclaimed Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage, with a translation by Christopher Hampton. It will begin performances on April 18 before its opening night on April 27 and run through May 20 at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd Street). Tickets are $67.50 and can be purchased by visiting tbtb.org.
The incredible ensemble cast will star David Burtka (Broadway: Sam Mendes’ Gypsy, Edward Albee’s The Goat or Who is Sylvia, TV: “Uncoupled”), Carey Cox (Broadway: The Glass Menagerie, Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”), Gabe Fazio (Films: The Good Nurse, A Star is Born), and Christiane Noll (Broadway: Ragtime (Tony and Drama Desk Award Nominations), Dear Evan Hansen)
Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play, God of Carnage takes place as two New York couples meet to discuss an unfortunate incident concerning their children. They agree to talk things out civilly, but as the night wears on, pretenses are dropped, and the gloves come off.
TBTB will incorporate supertitle captioning and audio description into the design of their production of God of Carnage, making every performance fully accessible to all.
April 18 – May 20, 2023; Opening Night is April 27, 2023
Tickets are $67.50 (including fees) and can be purchased by visiting tbtb.org.
Theater Breaking Through Barriers (TBTB) is the only professional Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to advancing artists and developing audiences of people with disabilities. It is TBTB’s over-arching mission to alter misperceptions surrounding disability by demonstrating that disability does not affect the quality or integrity of our art or our artists. Currently celebrating their 43rd season, TBTB was founded in 1979 as Theater By The Blind, working primarily with blind/low vision artists. In 2008 the company expanded their mission to include artists of all abilities and disabilities and changed their name to Theater Breaking Through Barriers, retaining their original “TBTB” acronym and becoming the preeminent Off-Broadway Theater for people with disabilities. Hailed by The New York Times as “an extraordinary troupe designed to defy expectations” and The New York Post as “quite simply one of the most enjoyable companies in the country, TBTB strives to shatter stereotypes and break through barriers that limit and divide our world.
SHO Productions announces a staged reading of Mythic: A New Musical, which will be held on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24. Mythic features a book and lyrics by Marcus Stevens, music by Oran Eldor and direction by Donna Feore.
The relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter can be sheer hell – especially if that daughter is a Greek goddess with a taste for the Underworld. Mythic, a new pop/rock musical comedy, turns the story of Persephone on its side, where the gods are chart-topping rock stars, power-hungry politicians, and professional VIPs. In a world of Olympian celebrity, Persephone struggles between her mother’s expectations and a desire to find her own path. But her wish for independence comes back to bite her when she gets trapped in the dark realm with Greece’s eternal bad boy. The journey that follows is an offbeat, emotionally-charged tale for the ages.
The cast for the March 2023 reading of Mythic features Will Branner, Gizel Jimenez, Lindsay Joan, Manu Narayan, Mamie Parris, as well as Sherz Aletaha, Sarah Bishop, Rohit Gopal, Sarah Kay, Jamen Nanthakumar, Xavier Reyes, Emily Grace Tucker and Michael Wordly.
