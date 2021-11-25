Happy Thanksgiving From T2C

I wrote this a couple of years ago and it still holds true.
Despite the political upheaval Thanksgiving should be a time of gratefulness. Do you have your health? Check, grateful. Do you have a warm place to sleep? Check, grateful. Do you have friends or family who love you? Check, grateful. Do you have your freedom? Check, grateful. Do you have freedom of speech? Check, grateful.
Gratitude can also help you sleep better at night.
Grateful individuals have fewer symptoms of depression.
Gratitude improves heart health. For two months, patients suffering from heart disease and heart failure had to write down three things they were thankful for. Those who did showed an increase in heart rate variability while they wrote, which means their hearts were more responsive.
Gratitude boosts our sense of connectedness. When we focus on the good, it strengthens our sense of self-regard.
Our words hold power. Thank-you says so much.
We at T2C are grateful to our readers and for having the chance to have our say. We leave you with the lyrics to one of our favorite songs. May you be blessed and as grateful as we are for you.
I’ve got a roof over my head
I’ve got a warm place to sleep
Some nights I lie awake counting gifts
Instead of counting sheep
I’ve got a heart that can hold love
I’ve got a mind that can think
There may be times when I lose the light
And let my spirits sink
But I can’t stay depressed
When I remember how I’m blessed
Grateful, grateful
Truly grateful I am
Grateful, grateful
Truly blessed
And duly grateful
In a city of strangers
I’ve got a family of friends
No matter what rocks and brambles fill the way
I know that they will stay until the end
I feel a hand holding my hand
It’s not a hand you can see
But on the road to the promised land
This hand will shepherd me
Through delight and despair
Holding tight and always there
Grateful, grateful
Truly grateful I am
Grateful, grateful
Truly blessed
And duly grateful
It’s not that I don’t want a lot
Or hope for more, or dream of more
But giving thanks for what I’ve got
Makes me so much happier than keeping score
In a world that can bring pain
I will still take each chance
For I believe that whatever the terrain
Our feet can learn to dance
Whatever stone life may sling
We can moan or we can sing
Grateful, grateful
Truly grateful I am
Grateful, grateful
Truly blessed
And duly grateful
