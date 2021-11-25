Happy Thanksgiving From T2C

I wrote this a couple of years ago and it still holds true.

Despite the political upheaval Thanksgiving should be a time of gratefulness. Do you have your health? Check, grateful. Do you have a warm place to sleep? Check, grateful. Do you have friends or family who love you? Check, grateful. Do you have your freedom? Check, grateful. Do you have freedom of speech? Check, grateful.

Gratitude can also help you sleep better at night.

Grateful individuals have fewer symptoms of depression.

Gratitude improves heart health. For two months, patients suffering from heart disease and heart failure had to write down three things they were thankful for. Those who did showed an increase in heart rate variability while they wrote, which means their hearts were more responsive.

Gratitude boosts our sense of connectedness. When we focus on the good, it strengthens our sense of self-regard.

Our words hold power. Thank-you says so much.

We at T2C are grateful to our readers and for having the chance to have our say. We leave you with the lyrics to one of our favorite songs. May you be blessed and as grateful as we are for you.

I’ve got a roof over my head

I’ve got a warm place to sleep

Some nights I lie awake counting gifts

Instead of counting sheep

I’ve got a heart that can hold love

I’ve got a mind that can think

There may be times when I lose the light

And let my spirits sink

But I can’t stay depressed

When I remember how I’m blessed

Grateful, grateful

Truly grateful I am

Grateful, grateful

Truly blessed

And duly grateful

In a city of strangers

I’ve got a family of friends

No matter what rocks and brambles fill the way

I know that they will stay until the end

I feel a hand holding my hand

It’s not a hand you can see

But on the road to the promised land

This hand will shepherd me

Through delight and despair

Holding tight and always there

Grateful, grateful

Truly grateful I am

Grateful, grateful

Truly blessed

And duly grateful

It’s not that I don’t want a lot

Or hope for more, or dream of more

But giving thanks for what I’ve got

Makes me so much happier than keeping score

In a world that can bring pain

I will still take each chance

For I believe that whatever the terrain

Our feet can learn to dance

Whatever stone life may sling

We can moan or we can sing

Grateful, grateful

Truly grateful I am

Grateful, grateful

Truly blessed

And duly grateful