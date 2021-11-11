Happy Veteran’s Day Parades, Discounts and What’s Closed

New York City Veterans Day Parade, today from 11:15 to 2pm. The Veterans Day Parade is an annual parade produced by the United War Veterans Council in New York City. It is the largest Veterans Day event in the United States of America. The Parade will proceed on its traditional route, stepping off at 25th Street and Fifth Avenue and going north on Fifth Avenue. The end point is TBD depending on final participation/COVID-19 adjustments, but will be at least 40th Street.

This year’s Grand Marshal is U.S. Air Force veteran and local hero Kevin Carrick. A retired Senior Master Sergeant, Kevin served over two decades as an elite Pararescueman (“PJ”) with the 106th Rescue Wing based in nearby Westhampton (Long Island), NY. With countless deployments to combat zones overseas and disaster areas at home and abroad (including to Ground Zero on 9/11), Kevin represents the very best of the spirit of service that drives our military men and women, of every service branch.

This year’s featured Service Branch is the United States Air Force; as always, every service branch will be honored and acknowledged.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the response to 9/11 and the start of the Global War On Terror (2001), as well as the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm (1991).

The Parade will once again be aired live on WABC and streamed online (visit nycvetsday.org on November 11 for the link). The final time of the broadcast is TBD, but it will start at either 12:00pm or 12:30pm.

A 10% discount is available to current and Veteran members of the US Military, National Guard and Reserve. Immediate family members who reside in the same household are also eligible.

7-Eleven: Veteran and active-duty military personnel receive a free coffee or Big Gulp drink. You must download the 7-Eleven app, create an account and connect it with the Veterans Advantage membership.

Applebee’s: Veteran and active-duty military personnel receive a free full-size entree from a menu created especially for them. Dine-in only.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veteran and active-duty military personnel receive a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries. Dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded).

Chili’s: Veteran and active-duty military personnel receive a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.

Denny’s: Veteran and active military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veteran and active military personnel receive a free donut of their choice. No purchase necessary.

IHOP: Veteran and active military personnel receive free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations. Dine-in only; one per customer.

Red Lobster: Veteran and active military personnel receive a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu. Dine-in only.

Starbucks: Veteran and active-duty military personnel receive, along with military spouses, receive a free tall (12 oz.) order of hot coffee.

Wendy’s: Veteran and active-duty military personnel receive a free breakfast combo offer.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Veteran and active-duty military personnel receive a 25% discount on their entire purchase, online or in-store, from Nov. 11 to 13.

Dollar General: Veteran and active-duty military personnel receive a 20% discount on both in-store and online purchases from Nov. 11 to 14.

Home Depot: Veteran and active-duty military personnel receive a 10% discount on in-store purchases on select items.

Staples: Veteran and active-duty military personnel receive a 25% discount on all in-store purchases from Nov. 7 to 13.

Target: Veteran and active-duty military personnel receive a 10% discount that can be used on two separate transactions and applies to all in-basket items, online and in-store, until Nov. 13.

Walgreens: Veteran and active-duty military personnel receive a 20% discount on eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore from Nov. 11 to 14.

Veterans Day, a federal holiday that marks the anniversary of the end of World War I and honors all U.S. veterans.

Federal, state and city government offices and courts are closed.

The following is a list of what is open and what is closed

Banks: Some open

U.S. Post Offices: Closed, no mail delivery

Sanitation: There will be garbage collection, according to the city Sanitation Department.

City Parking Violations Bureau: Parking meter regulations remain in effect.

New York Public Library branches: Closed

Mass transit: Buses also run on a weekday schedule.

Public schools: Closed

Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed