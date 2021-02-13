Happy Year of the Ox

Celebrating Chinese New Year is serious as it is an opportunity to attract prosperity and ward off bad luck. The energy in the air is shifting toward new beginnings. Fireworks and Lion dances are held to celebrate and ward off evil spirits.

2021 is the Year of the Ox, which is connected to the Earth element (associated with winter and yin energy) and it is a metal year. Metal’s attributes are firmness, rigidity, persistence, strength, and determination. The metal elements are controlling, ambitious, forceful, and set in their ways.

For luck pay off your debts, wear red, make someone happy, wear lucky jewelry. Green jade brings balance and good luck. Green is the color of spring and new energy, and it relates to the heart chakra. The stone is thought to protect the person wearing it. Jade is also used for feng shui to promote abundance. Improve your home’s feng shui by adding gold accents or a faceted crystal on a red string at the entrance.

The Ox is the second of all zodiac animals, though he would have been the first if the Rat hadn’t tricked the Ox into giving him a ride. Of earth, the hours the Ox is most active is 1–3 in the morning. The Ox is Yang, which means masculine and most valued. They are hardworking, low key, kind, Rarely losing your temper, they think logically, make great leaders and are honest. They never look for praise or to be the center of attention, but none the less they are praised.

They believe that everyone should do what's asked for them and stay within their bounds. Though they are kind, it's difficult for them to understand persuasion using pathos.

Ox men are reliable and trustworthy. They wear their heart on their sleeve and put into everything they do. They are responsible, and demand respect. Their expectations are sometimes unrealistic and hard to live up to.

Ox women are calm and gentle when happy. Choosing to walk down their own road, they are stubbornness and react quickly.

Ox’s are most compatible with Rat, Snake and Rooster as they have complementing personalities and hold the same goals. Snakes give warmth and romance, offering help and support in work as well. They are attracted to the Rooster’s honesty, loyal soft and loving heart.

They are least compatible with Goat’s who they clash with, Horse’s wild spirit and with Dog’s there is no common ground.

