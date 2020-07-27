MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Harry Connick, Jr Comes To The Sheen Center

With a music, film, television and Broadway career spanning three decades, New Orleans native son Harry Connick, Jr. is the essence of a renaissance man. Join Sheen Center Interim Executive Director David DiCerto for a conversation with the Grammy and Emmy Award winner about his musical career, his Catholic faith, his work with the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, and the tragic personal losses of two dear friends to COVID-19: mentor Ellis Marsalis, Jr. and Monsignor Richard Guastella, the priest who gave him his first job in New York, celebrated his wedding ceremony, and baptized one of his daughters. Watch Wednesday at 7:00 PM on Sheen’s websiteFacebook or YouTube.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

