Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Will Return to Broadway But as a One-Part Show

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will return but restaged for just one magical experience. Reopening at the Broadway’s Lyric Theatre November 16th.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast a spell over the world as an epic two-part event. Now, the show by the award-winning creative team including book writer Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany, will par down the Tony Award winner for Best New Play to 2 hours.

After being closed for more than 15 months and being given the challenges of remounting and running a two-part show, we are excited to be able to move forward with a new version of the play that allows audiences to enjoy the complete Cursed Child adventure in one sitting eight times a week.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is already the longest-running two-part play in Broadway history. The new version of the play has the potential to thrill audiences for many years to come.