MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Book Reviews

Harvey Fierstein in Conversation with Justin Vivian Bond

Harvey Fierstein in Conversation with Justin Vivian Bond

The Fisher Center and Oblong Books welcome Tony Award–winning performer and author Harvey Fierstein for an evening in celebration of his new memoir I Was Better Last Nigh(due out on March 1from Knopf). On March 11, Fierstein will be joined on stage by another icon, Justin Vivian Bond, in a lively conversation about his memoir, followed by a Q&A with the audience. A poignant and hilarious memoir from the cultural icon, gay rights activist, and four-time Tony Award–winning actor and playwright, I Was Better Last Night reveals never-before-told stories of his personal struggles and conflict, of sex and romance, and of his fabled career.

Harvey Fierstein’s legendary career has transported him from community theater in Brooklyn, to the lights of Broadway, to the absurd excesses of Hollywood and back. He’s received accolades and awards for acting in and/or writing an incredible string of hit plays, films, and TV shows: Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof, Mrs. Doubtfire, Independence Day, Cheers, La Cage Aux Folles, Torch Song Trilogy, Newsies, and Kinky Boots. While he has never shied away from the spotlight, Mr. Fierstein says that even those closest to him have never heard most of the tales revealed in these wildly entertaining pages. I Was Better Last Night bares the inner life of this eccentric nonconforming child from his roots in 1952 Brooklyn, to the experimental worlds of Andy Warhol and the Theatre of the Ridiculous, to the gay rights movements of the seventies and the tumultuous AIDS crisis of the eighties, through decades of addiction, despair, and ultimate triumph. Mr. Fierstein’s candid recollections provide a rich window into downtown New York City life, gay culture, and the evolution of theater (of which he has been a defining figure), as well as a moving account of his family’s journey of acceptance. I Was Better Last Night is filled with wisdom gained, mistakes made, and stories that come together to describe an astonishingly colorful and meaningful life.

This event will be held onFriday, March 11 at 8 pm in Olin Hall at Bard College. Tickets are $38 and include a signed copy of I Was Better Last Night. To purchase or reserve tickets, visit fishercenter.bard.edu, call 845-758-7900 (Mon–Fri 10 am–5 pm), or email boxoffice@bard.edu.

Harvey Fierstein is the Tony Award-winning author of Torch Song Trilogy and La Cage aux Folles. His other theater writings include Kinky Boots, NewsiesCasa Valentina (all Tony-nominated), A Catered Affair (twelve Drama Desk nominations), and Bella Bella, and his theater performances include Torch Song Trilogy and Hairspray (Tony Awards for both), Fiddler on the RoofLa Cage aux FollesGently Down the Stream, and A Catered Affair. His film and television appearances include Mrs. DoubtfireThe Good Wife, and Cheers (Emmy nominated), and he has voiced characters in the film Mulan and the shows Big MouthThe Dark CrystalBoJack Horseman, and many more. He lives in a small fictional town in Connecticut with whatever animals will have him.

Justin Vivian Bond has appeared on stage (Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Londonʼs West End), screen (ShortbusCan You Ever Forgive Me?, and Sunset Stories), television (High MaintenanceDifficult People, and The Get Down), nightclub stages (most notably, a decades-long residency at Joeʼs Pub at The Public Theater), and in concert halls worldwide (including Carnegie Hall and The Sydney Opera House). In December 2019, Mx. Bond made their Vienna Staatsoper debut as Orlandoʼs child in the world premiere of Olga Neuwirthʼs Orlando. Mx. Bond’s visual art and installations have been seen in museums and galleries in the United States (Participant, Inc., and The New Museum) and abroad (Vitrine, London). Their memoir, Tango: My Childhood Backwards and in High Heels (Feminist Press), won the Lambda Literary Award for Transgender Nonfiction.

Related Items
Book Reviews

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Book Reviews

The Perfect Gift For Any Film Geek To Get This Valentine’s Day, Birthday or Fan Fest

Brad BalfourFebruary 14, 2022
Read More

B Is For Broadway To SupportThe Actors Fund

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 23, 2022
Read More

A Book To Look For: The Letters Of Oscar Hammerstein II

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2022
Read More

The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation Nick Davis

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 6, 2022
Read More

Kirkus Reviews Names ‘Taboos and Transgressions: Stories of Wrongdoings’ One of the Best Indie Books of 2021

ElizaBeth TaylorDecember 23, 2021
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The Gift Of Singing

Suzanna BowlingDecember 6, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 3, 2021
Read More

Cool New Harry Nilsson Collection Connects The Dots Between His Fans

G. H. HARDINGOctober 27, 2021
Read More

Finding Fretless: The Story of George Harrison’s Mad Guitar

G. H. HARDINGOctober 16, 2021
Read More