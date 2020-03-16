Have Kids? Make Online Security a Priority

Kids grow up much differently than they used to 20 years ago. Today kids start using digital devices as soon as they are 3. By the age of 7, they start using mobile devices daily. It might be a good idea to let your kids learn about technology at an early age, and this is fine.

However, you need to reinforce online security to ensure that they don’t jeopardize your devices. It’s especially important if your kids use your devices that hold a lot of personal information. Kids are very curious, and they will try and click on everything while online.

You know very well that this can easily lead to a malicious attack or something similar. Here is how you can boost security and protect your kids from themselves.

Know Where The Risks Are

Kids can make your security vulnerable in several ways. It all depends on their current age. Toddlers, for example, might go through random directories on your computer and delete system files, which will crash your operating system, and you might lose a lot of important data.

Fifth graders are savvier, and they often browse the web, and that means that they could easily come across malware and download it. Malware can lead to many complications like data loss, money theft, locked computer, and so on.

You need to see how they use your devices to know where to add more protection. There is no reason to get antimalware software if your kids don’t go online.

Kid Locks for Digital Devices

All of your devices can be locked. If you want to be sure that your kids aren’t using your personal device while you are away, make sure to lock them. All operating systems give you this option, and you simply need to set up an account, password, or pin. You can also set your device to lock automatically, soon after you stop using it.

Even if you forget to lock it down, it will now do so on its own. There are even programs that can be used for locking multiple devices remotely and showing you the status of their use. They are a good way to check whether your kids are using some device while you are away.

If they are, you can instantly lock them out. Additionally, you can create guest accounts for kids and add various limitations to ensure they don’t do anything wrong. For example, on a Windows OS, you can hide all the icons and the start bar and leave only shortcuts to their favorite games.

Online Protection is Very Important

Online safety is a primary concern for most parents. There are many ways that they can get harmed online. Apart from common hacks and viruses, kids can also get bullied and sexually harassed. The first thing you should do is always let them use the device in common areas of your home.

This way, you will always be able there when your kid goes online. Additionally, you can spend time with your children when they go online and see how they use the web. Along the way, you can teach them how to use certain things and how to avoid trouble.

One of the biggest issues online is data theft. If you have WiFi, it’s a good idea to get a VPN for all devices that can go online. These tools hide all the information that you send or receive and give more privacy online. In the end, make sure to limit access to sites that aren’t suited for a child.

Parental Controls Can be Useful

All devices have some sort of parental controls today. If not, you can easily find parental control software you can download. These programs allow you to easily track all the applications and sites your kids are using. Then you can manage permissions to them.

For example, if you see that your kid is spending a lot of time in some chatroom, you can deny them access. These programs have lots of useful features like flagging pages, automated notifications, warning messages, and so on.

All these things will allow you to limit how your kids will use the computer and track their behavior. It might seem a bit controlling, but it’s all about protecting your kids.

In the end, make sure to talk with your children often about how they use their devices. It’s not about taking it straight to these issues. Simply talk to them about their favorite games, applications, and sites. What they enjoy the most and what bothers them.

Through regular communication, you can set them on the right track and teach them the importance of security. Remember, your children’s safety is as good as their knowledge is.