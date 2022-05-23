MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Have You Flower Crafted?

Have You Flower Crafted?

The Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) first opened its doors in 1956 at 2 Columbus Circle. MAD champions contemporary makers across creative fields, presenting artists, designers, and artisans who apply the highest level of ingenuity and skill to their work. Right now on exhibit is Flower Craft which celebrates the creative visions of botanical artists working at the forefront of contemporary floral design. Inspired by nature’s ephemerality and its inimitable palettes, these artists are investigating all stages of the plant life cycle, from seed to germination to decay, to interpret nature in sculptural form. As they expand the boundaries of materials and creative expression, the artists are also engaging in a variety of aesthetic traditions, from early modern European still life painting to the eighteen-century picturesque to the hyperreality of the twenty-first-century digital realm—all of which will be explored in the exhibition.

Each week, a celebrated botanical artist will fill the Flower Craft gallery with evocative arrangements or installations.

Lutfi Janania
On view May 31–June 5
Lutfi Janania is a Honduran botanical artist raised on a bioreserve among the rain forest and mountains in San Pedro Sula. His sculptures, comprised of exquisite dry and hydrated natural materials, are surreal, unrealized portraits of the artist’s imagined worlds. Janania was the winner of season two of HBOMax’s Full Bloom and his studio, ROSALILA, is located in Brooklyn, New York.

Doan Ly
On view June 7–12
Doan Ly, founder of a.p. bio, is a multidisciplinary artist whose practice integrates the fields of floral design, photography, and video. Ly’s work has been published in Vogue Spain, China, and Italy; The New Yorker, The Atlantic, and Kinfolk, among others. Her commercial clients include Moschino, Victoria’s Secret, Carolina Herrera, Zara, and many more. Born in Vietnam, Ly immigrated to the United States at the age of eight and grew up in Minnesota.

Manu Torres
On view June 14–19
Manu Torres is an artist based in Portland, Oregon. His floral arrangements often involve a dialogue between the artificial and the natural, incorporating paper, fabric, paint, and feathers to imitate and exaggerate natural beauty in a hyperreal way. His work has been featured in Elle Decor magazine and he was also named by Domino magazine as a top new floral designer to follow. His recent solo exhibition at Russo Lee Gallery was an ArtForum Critic’s Pick.

Emily Thompson
On view June 21–26
Emily Thompson is the founder of Emily Thompson Flowers in New York City. Born in Vermont, Thompson earned an MFA in sculpture from UCLA. Inspired by the eighteenth-century theory of the picturesque, she has designed dramatic naturalistic arrangements and installations for the Obama White House, MoMA’s Modern restaurant, Bergdorf Goodman, T magazine, Jason Wu, and other notable clients.

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

Amnesia Atómica NYC: ZERO NUKES

Suzanna BowlingMay 19, 2022
Read More

MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW 2022 Presents “Girls With Pearls” by Caroline Sikkenk “Girls With Pearls” By Caroline Sikkenk Inspired by Vermeer

Suzanna BowlingMay 16, 2022
Read More

Benefiting Women Artists and Art Organizations in Ukraine

Suzanna BowlingMay 11, 2022
Read More

Paparazzo Extraordinaire Ron Galella Opening at The Pierre

Suzanna BowlingMay 9, 2022
Read More

Meet Ukrainian Artist Tatyana Horoshko

Suzanna BowlingMay 9, 2022
Read More

Visit The Golden Age of Broadway At Home in Virtual Exhibit

Suzanna BowlingMay 8, 2022
Read More

Events in May Have to Do With Flowers, Festivals, Art and Biking

Suzanna BowlingApril 30, 2022
Read More

Gigantic Sculptures “Wave Hello” to New Yorkers on Broadway in the Garment District

Suzanna BowlingApril 22, 2022
Read More

Celebrate Earth Day with a printmaking workshop led by CMA Artist-Educator Ciana Malchione

Suzanna BowlingApril 21, 2022
Read More