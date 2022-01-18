Have You Heard About House Of X

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Dance

House of X at PUBLIC is located on the Lower East Side- at 215 Chrystie Street. The entrance is through the garden on the far right side, which is separate from the main hotel entrance. Just a short walk from the C and F trains. House of X dished up debauchery and fantasy. The concept, comes from legendary Brooklyn-based House of Yes, and is the first Manhattan outpost for the club that irrevocably shook up the New York.

Revelers can expect a heady mix of performance art, rotating world-class DJs, expressive fashion, inclusivity, dance, and well, plenty of surprises too.

 You can toast to surreal installations by a curated group of brilliant visual artists.

Amaya Society invites you to House of X’s first event of the year at the new club House of X in Soho. On January 21, 2022, 10:00 – until Saturday, January 22, 2022, 5:00 join for a unique immersive musical and theatrical experience. Be sexy. Be creative. Costume strongly encouraged.

Looks are encouraged for entry. Freak Fashion, High Style, Art Vibes, express your best essence, feel fierce.

MANDRAKE > https://soundcloud.com/mandrake-620301420

LATO > https://amaya.agency/artists

 

